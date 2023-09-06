The Scotch Creek Transfer Station reopens on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (CSRD image)

North Shuswap transfer station reopening, accepting fridges/freezers

Scotch Creek site back in operation on Sept. 7

North Shuswap residents with fridges and/or freezers requiring disposal will be able to drop them off this week at the Scotch Creek transfer station.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) said the waste collection facility, located at 3508 Squilax-Anglemont Road, will reopen Thursday, Sept. 7, and would be open seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residential household garbage, metal and yard waste is also accepted at this facility.

“Do NOT bring any smouldering debris or hot ash to the transfer station,” said the regional district in a Sept. 6 media release.

The CSRD included a reminder that the transfer station is not a large-capacity landfill, and that loads in dual-axle vehicles and/or trailers will not be accepted. These large loads need to be taken to the Salmon Arm landfill at 4290 20th Ave SE (open Monday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

“Major debris clean up efforts should be directed to the Salmon Arm landfill via self haul or by way of a contracted service,” said the CSRD.

The CSRD said a residential garbage bin and fridge/freezer drop off will remain available at the Ross Creek Country Store for the spoiled food from freezers and fridges, and advised anyone in the North Shuswap needing assistance with moving a fridge or freezer to contact John Dyck with Christian Aid Ministries at 250-517-0075.

“We understand people are anxious to begin the clean-up process; however, there will be a significant demand for the service,” said the CSRD. “If your need for disposal is not urgent, please consider waiting to dispose of your garbage until the initial rush subsides.

“As the site will be very busy, please be kind and respectful of transfer station staff. They are doing their best to get as many people through the site as possible.”

