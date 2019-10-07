Lamar Victor Alviar. (RCMP handout)

North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver

A North Vancouver music teacher has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and child pornography involving underage victims, Coquitlam RCMP announced Monday.

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver.

Back in August, Coquitlam RCMP took the unusual step of revealing his identity and releasing photos after receiving allegations that Alviar committed sexual offences against young girls in Coquitlam. Police say that new witnesses have come forward after seeing his photo.

Alviar is facing three charges of sexual assault, three charges of sexual touching of a minor, one charge of communicating with a minor to facilitate a sexual offence, and once charge of possession of child pornography.

Alviar’s first court appearance was scheduled for Monday. Mountie said he had no significant police history aside from this case.

READ MORE: North Van music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting
Next story
Wine experts featured at Okanagan College Penticton

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks beat Wild, falter against Express

The BCHL Showcase came with mixed results for the ‘Backs

Update: Train and SUV collide in Canoe, driver flees

CP Rail confirms the crew of the train was not injured

Expect minor delays on Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm today

Crews recovering semi from ditch between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along high elevation roads

Sicamous Eagles pull off win in Osoyoos, lose to Knights

Although they won an earlier meeting, the Eagles could not repeat the feat in Armstrong.

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Letter: Cops give thanks to Salmon Arm

Local supporters make annual Cops for Kids ride possible.

RCMP concerned for missing Okanagan man

31-year-old was last seen Sept. 27, Police conerned for his health and well-being

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Hidden camera found in tanning bed at B.C. branch of Planet Fitness

RCMP investigating and gym members outraged after video camera found at Chilliwack location

Cutting-edge MRI machine comes to Vernon Jubilee Hospital

As of Friday the $7-million machine is fully operational

North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

Most Read