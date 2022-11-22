Jean Sebastien, a pizza cook at Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria in North Vancouver, was attacked while taking the garbage out at work on Nov. 19, 2022. Police are investigating multiple leads. (Photo credit: GoFundMe/Lower Lonsdale Random Attack Victim)

Jean Sebastien, a pizza cook at Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria in North Vancouver, was attacked while taking the garbage out at work on Nov. 19, 2022. Police are investigating multiple leads. (Photo credit: GoFundMe/Lower Lonsdale Random Attack Victim)

North Vancouver pizza cook attacked with tire iron at gun point

Jean Sebastien won’t be returning to work anytime soon, says a fundraiser started for him

A North Vancouver pizza cook suffered serious injuries Saturday night (Nov. 19) after he was viciously attacked with a tire iron while taking out the garbage at work.

Jean Sebastien, a cook at Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria in the Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood, was cleaning the shop up and had just stepped outside to throw out the trash when the attack occurred. A masked person held Sebastien at gun point and beat him with a tire iron, according to a social media post, which police confirmed the details of to Black Press Media.

Media relations officer Const. Mansoor Sahak said North Vancouver officers were called to the pizza shop at 113 West 1st Street for a reported assault at about 9 p.m. He said they’re not sure whether the attack was random or targeted, but that they’re pursuing multiple investigation leads.

The suspect description provided to police describes the attacker a 5’9” white person wearing a black hoodie and a blue mask.

A GoFundMe started for Sebastien says he is unable to work indefinitely.

“There will be a long road to recovery,” it reads.

Close to $8,000 of the fundraiser’s $10,000 goal has been reached as of publication.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s police watchdog investigating death in Squamish

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultnorth vancouver

Previous story
Vernon manslaughter case delayed
Next story
No jail time for man who tried to steal farm equipment from B.C. flood victim

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks Keiran Ruscheinski and Lynden Hanvold share a picture with Tyra Menzies’ Grade 5 students from Hillcrest Elementary, who were at Salmon Arm Fire Hall #3 to drop off donations for the Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive on Dec. 3, 2021. (File photo)
Shuswap fire departments gearing up for annual food and toy drives

BC Hydro crews responded to a power outage in the South Shuswap caused by a motor vehicle accident on Highway 1 on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (BC Hydro image)
Crash slows traffic on Highway 1 west of Sorrento, knocks out power

Bianca Colonna is the District of Sicamous’ new chief financial officer. (District of Sicamous photo)
New Sicamous chief financial officer eager to help shape the community she loves

Pam Saul holds her first book signing for Dreamkeeper at the Mall at Piccadilly in Salmon Arm in October. Her book is available at Bookingham Palace as well as online sites. (Mike Saul photo)
From love for young people, for adventures, comes Salmon Arm woman’s first book