Northbound lane closed on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm due to vehicle incident

Highway 97B northbound is closed south of Salmon Arm due to a motor-vehicle incident.
According to DriveBC, the incident occurred between Gordon Lake and Deep Creek roads around 2:11 p.m.
Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control and an assessment of the incident is in progress.
Delays due to congestion are expected.
