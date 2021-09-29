According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident closed the northbound lane of Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm on Sept. 29. (Google image)

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident closed the northbound lane of Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm on Sept. 29. (Google image)

Northbound lane closed on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm due to vehicle incident

DriveBC reported the incident at 2:11 p.m. on Sept. 29

Highway 97B northbound is closed south of Salmon Arm due to a motor-vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred between Gordon Lake and Deep Creek roads around 2:11 p.m.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control and an assessment of the incident is in progress.

Delays due to congestion are expected.

Read more: International students help bump enrolment numbers in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

Highway 97

Previous story
International students help bump enrolment numbers in North Okanagan-Shuswap
Next story
184 people died of illicit drug overdoses in July in B.C.’s 2nd deadliest month on record

Just Posted

Eagle River Secondary is one of the North Okanagan-Shuswap schools hosting international students for the 2021/22 school year. (File photo)
International students help bump enrolment numbers in North Okanagan-Shuswap

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident closed the northbound lane of Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm on Sept. 29. (Google image)
Northbound lane closed on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm due to vehicle incident

The Owlhead snowmobile trailhead. (Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News)
Smoke at Owlhead near Sicamous from controlled burns, district and fire chief say

Armstrong Regional Co-op employee Kim Burns helps Vernon customers fuel up and feel good on Armstrong Regional Co-Op’s Fuel Good Day Tuesday afternoon. On Sept. 19, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold in Vernon will be donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Burns said on an “average day” $20,000 litres are sold a the 27th Street location - today she hopes to top that number by roughly 10,000 litres. Erin Christie/Morning Star
North Okanaganers pump up nearly $10K in Co-op’s Good Fuel Day