Northbound lane closed on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm due to vehicle incident

DriveBC reported the incident at 2:11 p.m. on Sept. 29

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident closed the northbound lane of Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm on Sept. 29. (Google image)

Highway 97B northbound is closed south of Salmon Arm due to a motor-vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred between Gordon Lake and Deep Creek roads around 2:11 p.m.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control and an assessment of the incident is in progress.

Delays due to congestion are expected.

