Northbound lane of Coquihalla closed after vehicle incident near Hope

A northbound lane is closed just north of the Great Bear Snowshed, according to DriveBC

A vehicle incident closed northbound traffic on the Coquihalla around 2 p.m. on July 1, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

Drivers coming from the Lower Mainland towards the B.C. Interior should expect delays as a vehicle incident has closed one lane of northbound traffic, according to DriveBC.

The incident occurred just north of the Great Bear Snowshed near Hope, around 2 p.m.

Emergency crews are on scene, says DriveBC.

#BCHwy5 – Vehicle incident northbound just north of the Great Bear Snow shed. The left lane is blocked. Emergency crews are on scene. Please drive with care and expect delays. #Coquihalla #HopeBC #MerrittBC pic.twitter.com/4RyH6vRWaU — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 1, 2020

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla Highway