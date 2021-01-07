Cathy McLeod (File Photo)

B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

The office of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod was broken into on New Year’s Day.

At this time the perpetrator or perpetrators are unidentified, but McLeod confirmed in a tweet that her constituency office had been broken into and rifled through.

While McLeod said the political polarization of Canada isn’t as bad as in the United States, she noted this incident proves that Canada still has its own problems.

McLeod said nothing appears to have been stolen from her office. However, she noted it was unusual that the perpetrator or perpetrators only targeted her personal office and rifled through her desk drawers and files. She doesn’t believe they were there very long due to the alarm being triggered.

A report has been filed with the Kamloops RCMP. McLeod initially wasn’t going to make the event public but changed her mind following the storming of the Washington DC Capitol Building that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

She said there’s a lot of stress and anger due to COVID-19 restrictions and as a result of the news that a substantial number of politicians chose to travel over the Christmas holidays. In her tweet, she noted she was singled out because of her views around COVID-19 and the vaccine roll-out.

“I believe COVID is a serious disease with serious implications,” McLeod said. She added she understands people have reservations about how fast the vaccines have been produced, but it’s ultimately their choice if they take them.

McLeod urged everyone to follow the advice of Dr. Bonnie Henry to “be kind, be calm and be safe.”

Kamloops

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country police seek tips on 2 unsolved cases
Next story
PHOTOS: Protests renewed as Sagmoen assault charge comes before Vernon court

Just Posted

An RCMP officer walks to the Vernon courthouse entrance behind a group of protesters calling for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women in the North Okanagan Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Protests renewed as Sagmoen assault charge comes before Vernon court

The protesters continued their calls for justice for missing and murdered North Okanagan women

This purple map from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows the number of COVID-19 cases reported for all of 2020 in local health areas. Salmon Arm totalled 52 cases while Vernon’s total was 277. (BCCDC map)
Revelstoke, Vernon lead latest COVID-19 numbers in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Salmon Arm’s reported cases increase by just four from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2

A notice advising parents that someone at Sicamous’ Eagle River Secondary tested positive for COVID-19 went out on Jan. 6. (File photo)
COVID-19 positive test reported at Sicamous’ Eagle River Secondary

Contact tracing is underway but classes remain in section

A B.C. Supreme Court ruling found the Province of British Columbia and the District of Sicamous liable for damages caused to Waterway Houseboats 2 Mile operation during the 2012 debris flood. All parties involved are now appealing. (File photo)
Waterway Houseboats’ courtroom saga to continue

Appeals from all parties involved in the 2019 Supreme court case were considered Dec. 30.

Suspect in break-and-enter where sleeping Salmon Arm resident woke up to find person in living room will face two charges. (File photo)
Suspect in Salmon Arm break-and-enter confrontation faces charges

Police say youth to be charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips on two unsolved crimes in the Lake Country area involving a stolen 2001 Indian Motorcycle and an attempted fraud at a local financial institution. (Contributed)
Lake Country police seek tips on 2 unsolved cases

Stolen 2001 Indian motorcycle, attempted fraud still need solving: Crime Stoppers

The former RCMP site on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Lease finalized for redevelopment of former Kelowna RCMP precinct

A large mixed-use project is planned directly across the street from city hall

Esteem Lingerie owner Angela O’Brien said they want to encourage other business owners to invest in good security systems after her store was broken into. (Esteem Lingerie)
Lingerie shop in West Kelowna robbed

Esteem Lingerie owner said she’s also experienced a rash of shoplifting in the fall

The BC Centre for Disease Control released COVID-19 case counts from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 for local health areas across the province Jan. 7.(BCCDC)
Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case-count continues downward trend

Total of 139 new cases in the area between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The were 15 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Penticton from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, according to data released Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020 by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (BC CDC)
Weekly COVID-19 cases down half in Penticton, rise elsewhere in South Okanagan

There were 205 cases recorded in Penticton throughout 2020

Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense

B.C. Building Trades women’s group endorses NDP’s move

Most Read