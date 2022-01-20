Northern Health has expanded clinic hours at the Dze L K’ant Community Hall as new COVID cases surge in B.C. (Deb Meissner photo)

Northern Health has expanded clinic hours at the Dze L K’ant Community Hall as new COVID cases surge in B.C. (Deb Meissner photo)

Northern Health specific COVID restrictions lifted

The health authority said they are aligning their restrictions with the rest of B.C.

Northern Health has announced that COVID-19 restrictions specific to Northern B.C. have now been lifted.

On Jan. 20, the health authority released an information bulletin saying they are aligning their public health orders for events and gatherings with the rest of the province.

“NH Medical Health Officers have assessed that the BC-wide measures announced and updated at the provincial level this week, will help to limit the impacts of the current Omicron-driven rates of COVID-19 on northern communities and health care resources,” the statement reads.

READ MORE: Bars to close across Northern Health region as COVID-19 rules expand

Northern Health noted that the north continues to see increases in new COVID infections but rates of serious illness and hospitalizations have not increased beyond levels seen in other parts of the province.

Although the Northern Health specific restrictions have been repealed, all current provincial public health orders on masks in public indoor settings, on gatherings and events, and on restaurants, pubs, bars and nightclubs continue to be in effect and enforced in the Northern Health region.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Health authority reverses decision to close B.C. hospital maternity ward

Just Posted

School District 83 superintendent Donna Kriger praised Armstrong Elementary School principal Corrinne Langston for doing a “tremendous job managing a very, very difficult situation.” A two-day functional closure due to a staffing shortage began on Friday, Jan. 14, and was extended the following week to Friday, Jan. 21. (File photo )
North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustees cautioned COVID-19 may push some schools online

Haldane Elementary School in Chase announced Thursday, Jan. 20, that due to a shortage of staff a functional closure would take place Friday, Jan. 21, when parents will be notified if students will return to in-class learning or move to online instruction on Monday. (Google images)
Staffing shortage at Chase elementary school prompts one-day closure

From left, Shuswap Food Action Society Melanie Bennett and Serena Caner, SASCU president and CEO Barry Delaney, Askew’s Foods president Claire Askew and Askew’s operations manager Dave Wallace show their support for the upcoming Coldest Night of the Year walk/fundraiser which takes place on Saturday, Feb. 26. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm residents warming up for walk in Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

Silver Creek resident Pat Peebles has launched a petition in response to the spike in assessed property values seen throughout North Okanagan-Shuswap communities. (Facebook image)
‘Fight it’: Spike in assessed property values prompts Shuswap woman to start petition