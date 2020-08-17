The police dog unit searches the perimeter of the Sundance Suites after a body was located July 19, 2017. (Morning Star file photo)

Not guilty plea entered in North Okanagan murder trial

Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge of being a party to manslaughter in July 2017 death

A Vernon woman has entered a guilty plea, but to a lesser charge, in connection with the death of a man at the Sundance Apartments, back in July 2017.

Jacqueline Nicole Leavins, born in 1978, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of second degree murder at the beginning of her trial in Vernon Supreme Court on Monday, Aug. 17. She then entered a plea of guilty to the lesser charge of being a party to manslaughter in connection with the death of Vernon resident, William Frederick Bartz.

“You’re admitting to being a party to the killing of Mr. Bartz,” Madam Justice Alison Beames told Leavins, who appeared via video conference.

Bartz lived in the Sundance Apartments, off 43rd Avenue and 29th Street, and was found dead inside his unit on July 19, 2017.

Leavins will be sentenced Dec. 10. Pre-sentence and psychiatric reports have been requested.

Leavins and Richard William Fairgrieve were arrested in October 2018 and each charged with murder in connection to Bartz’s death.

Fairgrieve was declared unfit to stand trial back in January of this year. If he is found fit to stand, at some later time, the BC Prosecution Service will resume the prosecution against him for the murder charge.

But following a stroke, “he may never be fit,” Beames said.

READ MORE: Suspicious death ruled homicide

READ MORE: Vernon murder suspect awaits bail hearing


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Courtmurder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A Vernon woman has entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge of being a party to a manslaughter in connection with the death of a man inside a Vernon apartment in July 2019. (Morning Star - file photo)

Comments are closed

Previous story
Heat warning for Okanagan, thunderstorm watch for Shuswap

Just Posted

Heat warning for Okanagan, thunderstorm watch for Shuswap

Expect highs of 35 C in the Okanagan and strong winds in the Shuswap area

Out of quarantine: Salmon Arm residents back in Canada compare COVID-19 response

Travellers find pushback on mask use not as prevalent overseas as at home

UPDATED: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP say missing Ontario woman found safe

Shelly Altman, 63, had last been seen near Falkland on Friday, Aug. 14

Lumby tack store opens new Enderby location

The Rusty Spur Tack, Feed and Pet opened on Cliff Avenue Saturday, Aug. 15

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Fest wraps Sunday

Lineup is a beauty for final evening of virtual festival

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Not guilty plea entered in North Okanagan murder trial

Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge of being a party to manslaughter in July 2017 death

Summerland Terry Fox Run organizers urge individual efforts

Participants encouraged to run, walk, swim or cycle distance remaining in 1980 Marathon of Hope

Kootnekoff: Federal genetic non-discrimination legislation upheld

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Horoscopes for the week of August 17

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Keremeos firefighters called to truck and camper fire

Incident on Sunday morning also sparks grass fire in area

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

The CFL becomes one of the few major North American pro sports leagues to wipe out play in 2020

Winning lottery ticket purchased in Salmon Arm

Chemainus resident all smiles after ‘Extra’ big win of $500,000

Most Read