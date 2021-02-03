Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.

Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

Viola Desmond’s $26 fine and court costs have been repaid by Nova Scotia, nearly 75 years after the civil rights pioneer was arrested for refusing to leave the whites only section of a movie theatre.

Desmond’s interest-adjusted fine is estimated at $368.29 but the province topped it up to $1,000 and presented the money to her sister Wanda Robson during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

The idea to repay the fine originated from Varishini Deochand, a student from Vaughan, Ont., who asked the province to consider the symbolic reimbursement after learning about Desmond’s story.

“Upon realizing that this fine was not repaid I wrote a letter to the Honourable (Premier) Stephen McNeil addressing something meagre, yet paramount in fostering a more just society,” Deochand said during the event. “I strongly hold that one should not pay a fine for a crime they did not commit.”

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology and pardon by Nova Scotia in 2010.

McNeil thanked Deochand and said her request was “insightful” and “driven by a desire for social justice.”

READ MORE: O’Ree’s hockey stick reminds Trudeau daily of the work needed to combat racism

The premier described Desmond’s story as one of aspiration, activism and determination, adding that she was a trailblazer who continues to influence people. “We must continue to acknowledge and recognize the incredible people of African descent like Viola, who have made a significant contribution to our society,” McNeil said.

He said an official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature along with Desmond’s pardon certificate.

Desmond’s act of courage came nearly a decade before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Alabama.

A resident of Halifax, the beautician and entrepreneur who sold her own line of cosmetics was headed to Sydney, N.S., when her car broke down. Stranded in New Glasgow overnight, Desmond decided to go to the local theatre to watch a movie.

The Roseland Theatre, however, was segregated at that time, with black patrons relegated to the balcony while floor seating was reserved for whites.

The short-sighted Desmond sat in the floor section in order to see properly and when she refused to leave she was dragged from the theatre by police. She was arrested and left in jail for 12 hours before being fined.

Desmond died in 1965 and although her story received little attention for several decades, her stature has grown through a number of tributes in recent years. She has been featured on a stamp, a Halifax harbour ferry is named after her, while a Toronto park and streets in Montreal and New Glasgow bear her name.

READ MORE: BC Place to light up with special display for Black History Month

In 2017, she was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame and in November 2018, a new $10 bill bearing her likeness was put into circulation. Desmond became the first black person — and the first non-Royal woman — on a regularly circulating Canadian banknote.

Robson said the growing recognition of her sister has been “overwhelming.”

“Particularly the letter to the premier from Varishini,” she said. “She sounds like the future and there will be thousands behind her raising the torch of justice and freedom.”

Black History Month

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Judge denies CSIS request to collect foreign intelligence
Next story
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Just Posted

Jamie and Tanisha Out and Toni Starkell are the team behind Forage General, a floral, coffee and gift shop located in downtown Salmon Arm at the corner of Alexander Street and the Trans-Canada Highway. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm trio open small business with big city feel

Forage General offers flowers, coffee and a variety of unique gifts

Salmon Arm’s Maureen Kennah-Hafstein, who underwent Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery in September 2020 in Vancouver for Parkinson’s, holds her relatively new friend, Jellybean, on Dec. 31, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm woman remains grateful for Parkinson’s surgery over a year later

Although the health ministry has reduced surgery wait times, another surgeon is needed

Highway 97A is closed south of Sicamous due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC Image)
Update: driver injured in truck crash which closed Highway 97A near Sicamous

The highway has been closed since the collision before 4 a.m. on Feb. 3.

The Chase community is filling up the Kraft Hockeyville rally page in support of the Art Holding Memorial Arena. (Google Maps Image)
Chase and Sicamous in the running for Kraft Hockeyville

Community support, stories needed to win national competition.

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

Interior Health issued a new warning about a “black tar-like” substance containing both fentanyl and benzodiazepines Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Interior Health photo)
Dangerous drugs in Penticton prompt new alert from Interior Health

The drug, containing fentanyl and benzodiazepines, poses a high risk of overdose

(Made in India/Facebook)
Kelowna restaurant facing boycott assures support for protesting Indian farmers

‘We want to make it clear — we stand with farmers’ - Made in India owner Brijesh Negi

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
South Okanagan officer injured by vehicle of armed man attempting to flee police

The man arrested had a sawed-off shotgun and stolen license plates on the front seat

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Opera singer Melina Schein is one of the artists featured in the second part of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s Focus online series Feb. 4-7. (VDPAC photo)
Okanagan artists focus of online show viewed worldwide

Series debuted to more than 1,200 viewers, episode 2 coming up

A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/File)
Ontario man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Kelowna

Adrian Eppinger, 30, was arrested in Rutland Feb. 2 after police surrounded the home

RCMP stock. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)
Vernon police arrest two in stolen vehicle

Cash, drugs and weapons were seized from the vehicle spotted outside the 24th Avenue home

Most Read