Number of councillor candidates in Salmon Arm election drops

Still three people vying for mayor, councillor nominees reduced from 13 to 11

Three mayoral candidates and 11 councillor candidates are vying for the one mayoral and six councillor positions on Salmon Arm council. (File photo)

The race for city councillor in Salmon Arm has narrowed slightly.

Although 13 candidates initially put their names on the ballot for the six councillor seats, two names were dropped prior to the withdrawal deadline of Friday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m.

Now the race of 11 includes six newcomers to the position and five incumbents.

Newcomers are: Daniel Bardy, Brian Fletcher, David Gonella, Deb Haukedal, Robert Johnson and Kristine Wickner. Cathy Burton and Greg Schmor withdrew their nominations.

Incumbent councillors seeking re-election are: Debbie Cannon, Kevin Flynn, Tim Lavery, Sylvia Lindgren and Louise Wallace Richmond. Coun. Chad Eliason is not running in this election.

In Salmon Arm’s mayoralty race, the number of candidates held steady at three. They include incumbent Alan Harrison, former mayor Nancy Cooper and newcomer Luke Norrie.

In North Okanagan-Shuswap School District 83, three candidates were acclaimed as trustees while three candidates are vying for the two spots representing Salmon Arm (Electoral Area A).

The three candidates for the Salmon Arm area are newcomer to the school district race, Gina S. Johnny, as well as incumbents Amanda Krebs and Marianne VanBuskirk.

In the school district’s Electoral Area 1 (City of Armstrong, District of Spallumcheen/CSRD Area D), incumbent Tennile Lachmuth was acclaimed.

In Electoral Area 2 (City of Enderby/CSRD Area E/District of Sicamous/RDNO Area F), Brent Gennings was acclaimed as trustee.

In Electoral Area 3, (CSRD Areas C, F and G), Corryn Grayston was acclaimed.

The term for all positions, both municipal council and the board of education, is four years, from October 2022 to October 2026.

Election day in B.C. is Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

In the City of Salmon Arm, residents and property owners who meet voter eligibility requirements can vote on one of two advance voting dates, on general voting day or by mail ballot.

Advance voting will be available on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at city hall.

On general voting day, Oct. 15, voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at one of four locations. They are: SASCU Recreation Centre, the Mall at Piccadilly, North Canoe Elementary School at 6451 50th St. NE and Gleneden Community Hall at 4901 50th Ave. NW.

With mail ballot voting, a completed mail ballot must be received by the Chief Election Officer no later than 8 p.m. Oct. 15.

To vote in the election, you must be 18 years or older on Oct. 15, 2022; a Canadian citizen; a resident of B.C. for at least six months before the day you register to vote; a resident of the City of Salmon Arm or a qualified non-resident property elector; and not disqualified from voting.

