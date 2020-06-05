City of Kelowna. (Contributed)

Number of unemployed people tops 10,000 in Kelowna

Kelowna census metropolitan area lost roughly 1,300 jobs between April and May

Kelowna’s unemployment rate continues to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Statistics Canada, Kelowna’s employment dropped last month due to the pandemic and the city’s unemployment rate moved to 9.6 per cent after increasing to 8.1 per cent in April — a significant shift away from the normal average of 4 per cent. These stats indicate that more than 10,000 people were unemployed in Kelowna last month.

Kelowna census metropolitan area, from Lake Country to West Kelowna, lost roughly 1,400 jobs between April and May after dropping 5,300 the month before and losing 2,000 between February and March. The total number of unemployed people in the area has now topped 10,000 people.

The Thompson Okanagan region’s unemployment rate increased slightly in May, increasing from 9 per cent to 9.5 per cent. Overall, the labour force in the region dropped by fewer than 1,000 people when part-time employment is included.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

READ MORE: Boaters asked to slow down, be respectful on regional lakes

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flooding prompts closure of parks along Shuswap and Mara lakes
Next story
Black Lives Matter protester stands alone in Vernon

Just Posted

Columbia Shuswap Regional District office to begin phased reopening

Office will be open for four-hour days beginning next week

Flooding prompts closure of parks along Shuswap and Mara lakes

Boaters asked to respect No Wake policy protecting properties along water

Back in play: Columbia Shuswap Regional District reopening playgrounds

Signs with reminders about COVID-19 regulations will be posted

RCMP seek to identify person of interest in Salmon Arm arson investigation

Police believe a June 4 residential garage fire was deliberately set

Salmon Arm demonstrators show unity with Black Lives Matter movement

Participants speak out against systemic racism and targeting of vulnerable populations

Second video of Kelowna RCMP arrest shows Mountie punching suspect at least 10 times

The officer involved in the incident has been reassigned to administrative duties

Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park at large

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

Bear strolls into Okangan homeowner’s living room

Conservation officers are searching for the bear, which entered a home in the Foothills area

No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Twenty-two people were arrested in February, but Crown has decided not to pursue charges

RCMP officer cleared in 2019 Kelowna shooting

The shooting was non-fatal

Number of unemployed people tops 10,000 in Kelowna

Kelowna census metropolitan area lost roughly 1,300 jobs between April and May

Youth advocacy group pulls out of Vernon Black Lives Matter protest

Earth Strike Vernon pulled its support after concerns raised about Kelowna, Vernon protests

‘I just felt I had to do something’: Vernon Black Lives Matter protest organizer

Young woman organizes peaceful protest to take place next week at Vernon courthouse

Woman injured as purse snatched downtown Vernon

Two young men were arrested following detailed statements from witnesses

Most Read