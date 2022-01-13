The sun sets over Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

The sun sets over Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

Nunavut to lift COVID-19 lockdown Monday

Chief public health officer says Nunavut schools will also open on Jan. 24 for in-person learning

Nunavut will lift its lockdown Monday as COVID-19 case counts continue to drop across the territory.

The territory has been under a strict lockdown since Dec. 24, with travel restricted and all workplaces and schools closed.

On Monday, travel restrictions will lift, residents will be allowed to have up to five guests in a household and offices will reopen.

Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says the strict public health measures have helped to control the spread of COVID-19.

Patterson says Nunavut schools will also open on Jan. 24 for in-person learning.

There are 172 cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, but the territory has stopped offering lab testing in communities with active cases.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Iqaluit’s water emergency has so far cost $1.5M, city may ask Nunavut for aid

CoronavirusNunavut

Previous story
B.C. businesses closed by COVID orders can now apply for relief grants
Next story
Ottawa to go ahead with trucker vaccine mandate after stating it would scrap it

Just Posted

School District 83 announced on Jan 13 that, due to a staffing shortage, a two-day functional closure of Armstrong Elementary would take place Jan. 14 and 17. (File photo )
Two-day ‘functional closure’ announced for North Okanagan school after teachers refuse work

A concept rendering of a seven-unit two-storey development at 1129 Riverside Avenue in Sicamous, for which a development permit was approved on Aug. 11, 2021. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous residential development increases, commercial declines in 2021

The area in blue on this map will be affected by a temporary water shutdown on Jan. 14 from about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CSRD image)
Temporary water shutdown planned while leak in Shuswap community’s water main fixed

The Sicamous United Church Thrift Store’s manager suspects someone slipped under this fence to steal items between Dec. 20 and 26, 2021. (Contributed)
Sicamous thrift store seeks help fortifying fences after recent thefts