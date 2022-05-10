Nurses plan rally at B.C. legislature to demand health-care crisis action

Nurses from across B.C. attend a vigil at the B.C. legislature Monday night and say they’ll return Tuesday, May 10 for a rally to demand the government address the health-care crisis. (Courtesy BCNU)Nurses from across B.C. attend a vigil at the B.C. legislature Monday night and say they’ll return Tuesday, May 10 for a rally to demand the government address the health-care crisis. (Courtesy BCNU)
Nurses don’t feel like celebrating National Nursing Week, says union president Aman Grewal. Nurses expect to rally Tuesday, May 10 on the steps of the B.C. legislature. (Courtesy BCNU)Nurses don’t feel like celebrating National Nursing Week, says union president Aman Grewal. Nurses expect to rally Tuesday, May 10 on the steps of the B.C. legislature. (Courtesy BCNU)
Nurses from across B.C. attend a vigil at the B.C. legislature Monday night and say they’ll return Tuesday, May 10 for a rally to demand the government address the health-care crisis. (Courtesy BCNU)Nurses from across B.C. attend a vigil at the B.C. legislature Monday night and say they’ll return Tuesday, May 10 for a rally to demand the government address the health-care crisis. (Courtesy BCNU)

B.C. nurses gathered for a vigil Monday evening in Victoria and plan to return Tuesday for a rally to demand the province address the health-care crisis.

The BC Nurses Union (BCNU) hosted the Vigil to Heal Health Care May 9 as an opportunity for nurses, first responders and family members to share in their grief and reflect on the impact of the last few years on communities and the health-care system.

Nurses are using their voices on National Nursing Week to highlight problems impacting their mental health and patient care, the union said in a news release.

READS ALSO: Greater Victoria street nurses ask government to help the homeless in COVID-19 crisis

Nurses don’t feel like celebrating National Nursing Week, according to union president Aman Grewal.

“Instead, hundreds have travelled to Victoria from communities across the province with a sombre message that the health-care system is buckling under the pressure. Enough is enough. We need action now,” Grewal said.

BCNU numbers show 82 per cent of members surveyed last year said their mental health has worsened over the pandemic.

“The act of holding a dying patient’s hand while they lay intubated and alone or balancing an iPad so family members can say their final goodbyes is something that stays with you,” said Grewal. “It’s had a profound impact on our members, and they are not allowed to share this reality openly.”

READ ALSO: B.C. Nurses Union president talks about violence, burnout

Staffing concerns, working conditions and patient care will be top of mind on Tuesday afternoon as nurses take their message to the provincial government with a rally on the steps of the B.C. legislature.

The rally starts at noon at the Empress Hotel with nurses expected to arrive at the legislature around 12:15 p.m.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC legislaturenurseVictoria

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.

Previous story
Coastal GasLink receives second fine for erosion control violations
Next story
Vehicle of high risk missing person last seen in West Vancouver found near Golden

Just Posted

David Milchard and Ken Lawson will be bringing their improv comedy show, David and Ken: Comedy with Music!, to Salmon Arm’s Shuswap Theatre on June 4 and 5. (Contributed)
Comedians to make up for cancelled Salmon Arm shows

A septuagenarian retired bricklayer is among the six debut novelists in the running for the Amazon Canada First Novel Award. Brian Thomas Isaac, who was born in 1950 on the Okanagan Indian Reserve in southcentral B.C., is a finalist for the $60,000 prize for his coming-of-age story, “All the Quiet Places,” published by Brindle & Glass.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Brian Thomas Isaac
Retired Okanagan bricklayer among six debut novelists vying for $60K prize

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: How far down can moose dive into water?

Paige Hilland with the SAFE Society receives food from Rotarian Grant Remus during the annual Rotary Food Drive held April 30 in Salmon Arm and other parts of the Shuswap. Residents filled bags with food, which the three Rotary clubs picked up to give to several recipient organizations. (SAFE Society image)
Exceeding expectations: Salmon Arm residents double food donations in Rotary drive