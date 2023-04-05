(University of B.C. Okanagan)

(University of B.C. Okanagan)

Nursing program leaving Okanagan College for UBCO

Future nurses in Kelowna will now only be able to study at UBCO

This fall, nursing programs will only be offered to Kelowna students at UBCO, leaving Okanagan College to expand its other healthcare courses.

Last week, the provincial government notified Okanagan College of its decision to consolidate the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, which was previously offered at both the College and UBCO, to just the university.

As of September 2023, the program will only be offered at UBCO.

“Okanagan College has for many years partnered with UBC Okanagan to deliver the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, and our collaborative relationship is very strong,” says Dr. Andrew Hay, Provost and Vice President, Academic at Okanagan College.

“All students currently enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at OC will be guaranteed a seat in the expanded program at UBC Okanagan.”

UBCO School of Nursing will support OC students in the transition.

The B.C. Ministry of Health said that once the consolidation is implemented, it will work with the College to develop health programming in other areas.

OC students and applicants who may be directly impacted by the change will receive direct written notification from Okanagan College and can contact registrar@okanagan.bc.ca with any questions.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna mayor Basran sex assault trial put over until May

READ MORE: Hot paw summer: Okanagan woman teaches importance of knowing pet first aid

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownanursePractical nursesUBC

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Good news deposited in campaign to protect Shuswap Lake from algal blooms
Next story
‘Seeing it bleed across the border’: B.C. MLA looks to protect drag performers from violence

Just Posted

The BC Conservation Officer Service has set up a bear trap at the Evergreen Mobile Home Park in Salmon Arm. As of April 6, 2023, a bear was still believed to be hibernating beneath one of the park’s trailer units. (File photo)
Hibernating bear keeping cozy underneath Salmon Arm residence

Ranchero Elementary students Kynan Dicker and Sam Muddiman competed in the Canadian High School Wrestling Championships, held in Vancouver March 23-25, 2023. (School District 83 photo)
‘It was great’: Pair of Salmon Arm student wrestlers relish opportunity to compete in nationals

Salmon Arm firefighter Lt. Jason Pufferhill checks for heat underneath a modular home at the Stardust Mobile Home Park on 11th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm about 5 p.m. on April 5 utilizing a thermal imaging camera. (Salmon Arm Fire Department photo)
Emergency social services called in when fire damages Salmon Arm modular home

After Dark Distillery has put forward a proposal to upgrade the facade of their storefront. (After Dark Distillery/ Facebook)
Sicamous distillery looks to upgrade facade for an old western feel

Pop-up banner image