Occupant ejected from vehicle in North Okanagan crash

A patient was airlifted to hospital following a crash near Cherryville Friday morning.
Lumby firefighters attended the motor vehicle incident on Highway 6.
The single vehicle incident saw the occupant ejected.
Air ambulance was on scene to assist.
The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
There was also a single-vehicle crash in Coldstream Thursday evening.
A car hit a power pole on Kalamalka Road. One patient was sent to hospital to be examined.
