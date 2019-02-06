(Providence Healthcare)

OD patients given medicine at Vancouver ER as part of unique program

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

A Vancouver emergency department has become the first in Canada to give overdose patients take-away packs of medication aimed at warding off withdrawal symptoms and getting them into treatment.

Dr. Andrew Kestler, a co-lead of the program at St. Paul’s Hospital, says patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse.

He says the idea is to prevent barriers to treatment because many patients are not able to even get a prescription filled at a pharmacy after being discharged.

Kestler says five women and three men have so far been given the medication and emergency departments around the province have shown interest in the project that could potentially be adopted across the country.

He says patients from the hospital can also access a clinic in the same building so they can be connected with a doctor in the community before being followed up by an outreach team.

The two-year innovative pilot project will be evaluated by the BC Centre on Substance Use in the province with the highest number of overdose deaths in Canada.

READ MORE: B.C. moves to curb high number of overdose deaths by recent inmates

READ MORE: B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Highway crews work to stabilize rock face

Just Posted

Sicamous RCMP report indicates roads safer than last year

A quarterly report to Sicamous’ council from the local RCMP detachment shows… Continue reading

Sorrento man found not criminally responsible for death of motorcyclist

Raymon Edward Swann charged with criminal negligence causing 2016 death of Brian Watson.

New crack in hillside delays Highway 97 reopening

Highway was expected to reopen Wednesday

Fingers give vision to creative artwork

Salmon Arm artist finds joy at Inclusive Arts

Four acts added to impressive Roots & Blues slate

Canadian performers provide a world of genres for Salmon Arm music festival

“Sesame Street” celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

Highway crews work to stabilize rock face

Highway 97 north of Summerland has been closed since last weekend following a rock slide

Police seek Okanagan-Shuswap armed robbery suspect

A two-month long search for an alleged armed robbery suspect, Michael David Trosky, who is wanted on outstanding warrants, has led RCMP to seek the public’s assistance in locating him.

B.C. Liberal party launches online candidate recruitment drive

Leader Andrew Wilkinson said the party is shifting into a period of renewal after losing Nanaimo byelection

Hundreds of ex-slaves in Libya coming to Canada, immigration minister says

More than 150 people have been resettled and another 600 more are expected

Former Canucks captain Andre Boudrias dead at 75

Dozens of social media posts have poured in by friends and fans

Patient says B.C. still behind in Parkinson’s brain surgery after announcement

Lawyer Gina Lupino concerned about B.C. wait lists compared with other provinces

Salmon Arm businesses, services help students gain work experience

King’s Christian School students receive hands-on training during Career Week

Shuswap martial artists earn medals in Rocky Mountain Championships

Riley Kalka, Jorja St. Pierre, Chris Evans medal in events at karate competition

Most Read