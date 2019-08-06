(File)

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marijuana plants after Mountie on a day off spots something out of place

RCMP in Revelstoke have a suggestion for anyone with a green thumb: If you’re going to grow cannabis on your property, know the law (and maybe opt out of being part of a public garden tour).

The Revelstoke Local Food Initiative hosted its seventh annual Garden and Art Tour on July 28. It is described as a fun event for all ages, in which homeowners open their gates to display their beautiful gardens and artwork to the public.

An off-duty RCMP officer had a family member visiting, and they decided that the garden tour was a wonderful way to spend a sunny Saturday and take in the beauty of Revelstoke.

At one property, the officer spotted more than just fragrant flowers and verdant vegetables: non-medical cannabis plants growing in full view of the public.

As a result, police executed a search warrant at the home on Aug. 2 and seized marijuana plants and other items.

“The Cannabis Control and Licensing Act was created to ensure the production, possession and distribution of cannabis would be done in a safe and controlled manner,” said Cpl. Mike Esson in a news release on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, the violations of CCLA by some of our residents has brought some negative light to Revelstoke and the Garden and Art tour. By not properly growing cannabis plants, the residents have opened themselves up to the possibility of theft of the cannabis and drugs falling into the hands of youth in our community.”


