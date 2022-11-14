Black Press file photo.

Black Press file photo.

Off-duty officer rushes to help on-duty member in Lake Country

Const. Nickel noticed an on-duty officer was in a difficult situation with a suspect

It was a case of ‘right place, right time’ for an off-duty Kelowna RCMP officer who helped take down an agitated suspect last week.

Const. Nickel was enjoying his day off with his family in Lake Country when he noticed an on-duty RCMP officer was in a difficult situation with a suspect who was not cooperating.

Const. Nickel parked his vehicle, made sure his family was safe, then ran to assist the other officer.

“Fortunately, Constable Nickel was in the area and able to assist, going above and beyond to help a fellow officer,” says Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch. “The video was provided by a fellow officer after they heard about his action.”

RCMP did not give any details of the incident but did say the suspect was arrested for causing a disturbance.

READ MORE: Big West Wrestling back in Kelowna to celebrate 11th anniversary

READ MORE: Iranians and Ukrainans come together for ‘Human Rights Drive’ in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaLake CountryRCMP

Previous story
One year after disastrous B.C. flooding, fear of new climate disasters loom
Next story
New economic diversification fund launched for rural, forest-dependent B.C. communities

Just Posted

Members of the public add their poppies on wreaths placed around the cenotaph following the Salmon Arm Legion’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
We will remember them: Salmon Arm Legion hosts Remembrance Day ceremony

Peavey Mart in Salmon Arm held a soft opening Oct. 28, 2022, with its grand opening set for the weekend of Nov. 18-20. (Dave Simmonds photo)
Official ‘Barbed Wire Cutting’ at Peavey Mart in Salmon Arm coming up

Gina Le Bel, Tyson Salo, Martin Birse and Joe Moser are the team at McElhanney's new Salmon Arm office in the Centennial Building at 51 3rd St. NE. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Longtime B.C. company McElhanney opens branch in historic Salmon Arm building

TaylorMade Wellness clinic in Salmon Arm. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)
TaylorMade Wellness tailor-made for Salmon Arm