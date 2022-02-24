Official community plan 14 years in the making adopted for rural Shuswap communities

At its Feb. 17 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board adopted a new official community plan and zoning bylaw for Electoral Area E (Rural Sicamous, Malakwa, Swansea Point). (Jan Thingsted/CSRD photo)

Work that began 14 years ago recently culminated in the adoption of an official community plan for Electoral Area E – Rural Sicamous, Malakwa and Swansea Point.

At its Feb. 17 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board voted unanimously in favour of adopting the new OCP and related zoning bylaw, replacing land-use policies and regulations for the area previously covered by Rural Sicamous Land Use Bylaw No. 2000, and introducing new policies and regulations for the remainder of Electoral Area E.

Electoral Area E Director Rhona Martin said she was pleased to see the project completed after many years. She was grateful to citizens who shared their opinions and suggestions, and to staff for their work in developing the final version of the bylaws.

“It’s been a long, long process and not everyone is going to agree with this, but I think it is the right thing to do,” said Martin.

Work on the Area E OCP began in 2008 and, according to the CSRD, was nearing completion in June 2012 when the devastating debris flow occurred in Swansea Point at Hummingbird Creek (at the same time as the one in Two Mile, within the District of Sicamous). Subsequent mitigation work by the province resulted in land-use planning being put on hold. Work picked up again on the OCP in 2016, after the Highway 97A bridge over Hummingbird Creek was replaced.

The OCP presents a community’s long-term vision, guiding future development and serving as the foundation for all policies, regulations and decisions about land use and development. It provides direction for the area’s economic, environmental and social well-being, considers transportation and the provision of community amenities and services.

“In order to attract residents, especially young families, it is key that a strong economic and employment base is fostered. This includes service and commercial uses in the settlement areas, and industry, agriculture and tourism, with an array of year-round work opportunities,” reads the OCP’s vision statement.

Respect for the environment is a core value in the vision statement.

“This entails protection of the rich natural resources, safe drinking water, healthy lakes and watercourses, and responsible wastewater treatment. New development is respectful of the environment, and there are protected parks and open spaces throughout the area as well as access to back-country recreation opportunities.”

In a media release, the CSRD explained the OCP establishes development permit areas for protection from geohazards, riparian area protection, lake protection, foreshore protection and form and character of commercial and resort development.

“The Zoning Bylaw implements the vision expressed in the OCP by regulating how land, buildings and other structures may be used,” reads the release.

The provisions of the new OCP and Zoning Bylaw No. 841 come into effect March 1, 2022.

