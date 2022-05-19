Official community plan reversal requested for Salmon Arm ‘fringe residential’ lot

Parcel changed from residential to commercial in 2012, now residential wanted for duplex

The agent for this property at 30 2nd St. SE in Salmon Arm has applied for an official community plan reversal to its 2011 status of residential in order to build a duplex on the parcel. (City of Salmon Arm image)

A property that has seen changes in its official community plan designation may be heading back to its former self.

The parcel, owned by I.E. Burmeister with agent Kelly Lowe of Timberline Solutions, is at 30 2nd St. SE, near the corner of Okanagan Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE.

A planning report explained that in 2012, this property as well as one at 20 2nd St. SE and a third at 220 Okanagan Ave. SE with the same owner were redesignated in the OCP from high density residential to city centre commercial. They were also rezoned from R1, single family residential, to C2, town centre commercial. The change was to accommodate a larger-scale development.

However, only 220 Okanagan Ave. SE, the corner property, was developed, and the single family home at 30 2nd St. SE was demolished.

City staff explained the property is right on the edge of high density residential in the OCP and the idea was to have buildings with commercial below and residential above. The plan didn’t pan out, though.

Now the intent is to build a duplex with no commercial space. This will require reversing the OCP designation back to its 2011 high density residential, as well as rezoning the parcel to R5, high density residential zone.

Staff said changing to high density residential for just one duplex is a good option because the property is relatively small and underground parking would be a necessity with other designations.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he supports the OCP and zoning changes because the location is both “fringe residential” and “fringe commercial.”

“Again it’s an indication of a well-intentioned OCP,” he said, noting residential land is needed more than commercial currently.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she’s fully in support of changing the OCP designation in this case because it makes very little impact on such things as traffic and the height of buildings.

