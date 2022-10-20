Official vote tally confirms win for Martin in Rural Sicamous-Malakwa

Voter turnout less than 10 per cent in CSRD, 30 per cent in Salmon Arm

Election outcomes remain unchanged in the Shuswap following the release of official results.

The deadline for the declaration of official results from the Oct. 15 general local elections was 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

In the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the race to represent Electoral Area E (Rural Sicamous-Malakwa), official results show longtime director Rhona Martin re-elected with 172 votes, a four-vote lead over contender Natalie Sorkilmo. Leslie Johnson received 16 votes and Dan Letendre 10 votes.

Polling station data shows Martin received the majority of her votes, 126, at the Malakwa Learning Academy. There Sorkilmo received 88 votes, Leslie Johnson 12 and Letendre 10. Sorkilmo received 51 votes and Martin 28 at Parkview Elementary, and 26 votes to Martin’s 11 at the Swansea Point Fire Hall.

In Area D (Falkland/Salmon Valley/Deep Creek/Ranchero), incumbent Rene Tablot, with 174 votes, was defeated by newcomer Dean Trembley with 309 votes.

In Area C (Eagle Bay, White Lake, Tappen, Sunnybrae), Marty Gibbons received 296 votes, beating Nicholas Najda with 173. In Area F (North Shuswap), incumbent Jay Simpson, with 293 votes, defeated Eugene Eklund with 237.

Elected by acclamation were Karen Cathcart – Electoral Area A (Rural Golden); David Brooks-Hill – Electoral Area B (Rural Revelstoke); and Natalya Melnychuk – Electoral Area G (Blind Bay, Sorrento, Notch Hill).

With an estimated 18,564 people eligible to vote within the CSRD, just under 10 per cent (1,848) of voters cast ballots this election.

Official election results were consistent with election night tallies for the City of Salmon Arm, the District of Sicamous and the Village of Chase.

In Salmon Arm, the three-way race for mayor went to Alan Harrison with 3,213 votes, versus 747 for Luke Norrie and 675 for Nancy Cooper.

Of the 11 people competing for one of the six councillor positions, Tim Lavery topped the polls with 3,285 votes, followed by Kevin Flynn with 3,112 votes, Debbie Cannon with 3,010, Sylvia Lindgren with 2,966, Louise Wallace Richmond with 2,900, and David Gonella with 2,295.

Less than 30 per cent of the estimated 15,619 people eligible to vote in Salmon Arm cast ballots (4,653).

In Sicamous’ race for mayor, Colleen Anderson won with 344 votes, followed by incumbent Terry Rysz with 254 votes, Brenda Dalzell with 175 votes, Mike Sheehan with 124 votes and Larry Emery, 62 votes. Elected to council were incumbent Gord Bushell with 581 votes, incumbent Bob Evans with 561 votes, Ian Baillie with 547 votes, Pam Beech with 498 votes, incumbent Malcolm Makayev with 487 votes and Siobhan Rich with 473 votes.

Of the estimated 2,204 people eligible to vote in Sicamous, 43.7 per cent cast ballots (964).

In the Village of Chase, former councillor David Lepsoe won the mayor’s race with 526 votes, defeating Steve Scott with 414 votes and Allen Fenton with 37 votes.

Winning seats on council were Jane Herman (855 votes), Colin Connett (593), Fred Torbohm (505) and Ron Harder (451).

Of the estimated 2,047 people eligible to vote in Chase, ballots were cast by 48.6 per cent (995).

