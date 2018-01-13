Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic Saturday was a mistake, state emergency officials said.

The emergency alert, which was sent to cellphones, said in all caps, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza said it was a false alarm and the agency is trying to determine what happened.

The alert caused a tizzy on the island and across social media.

Jamie Malapit, owner of a Honolulu hair salon, texted his clients that he was cancelling their appointments and was closing his shop for the day. He said he was still in bed when the phone started going off “like crazy.” He thought it was a tsunami warning at first.

“I woke up and saw missile warning and thought no way. I thought ‘No, this is not happening today,’” Malapit said.

He was still “a little freaked out” and feeling paranoid even after hearing it was a false alarm.

“I went from panic to semi panic and ‘Are we sure?’” he said.

Audrey McAvoy And Jennifer Kelleher, The Associated Press

Previous story
VIDEO: A thousand come out to honour two B.C. girls found dead Christmas Day
Next story
Drugs and firearms found with Kamloops search warrant

Just Posted

Christian returned as Splatsin chief

Wayne Christian defeats challenger Dan Joe in band elections; two incumbent councillors ousted

Vernon Crisis Line seeks volunteers

Hope is for at least 12 volunteers to take crisis line training

Salmon Arm to consider site for rainbow crosswalk

Proposed locations include downtown, near Blackburn Park, the Shaw Centre or McGuire Lake

Salmon Arm dragon boat restoration recognized

Dilapidated watercraft ready for the dump, now restored to former glory

Liberal leadership candidate visits Okanagan

Andrew Wilkinson to make campaign stops in Kelowna, Vernon on Saturday

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place in your community this weekend

Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

Some Canadian news outlets ready to cope with Facebook’s News Feed changes

Social network wants to promote conversation and make time spent on the platform more meaningful

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

RCMP search for missing Kamloops youth

Annie Michel was last seen Jan. 11

Drugs and firearms found with Kamloops search warrant

Four people were arrested at a house on Royal Avenue last night

Trump gets ‘excellent health’ report from White House doctor

Recent book and detractors have suggested president is mentally unfit

Canucks rally in second period to beat Blue Jackets 5-2

Sven Baertschi sparked a four-goal second period for Vancouver, Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves

Semi truck recovered on Coquihalla

The accident occurred early this morning

Most Read