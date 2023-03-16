Crews unload a boat at the Oyama Fire Hall after rescuing a dog from the ice on Wood Lake. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

‘Oh deer’: Sadie the dog saved from Wood Lake

The dog was reportedly chasing a deer when it got stuck on the ice

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

A dog that got stuck on Wood Lake chasing a deer onto the ice was saved by the Lake Country Fire Department.

Crews had to access the north end of the lake via the Okanagan Rail Trail and then take a boat out on the ice for several hundred feet.

A firefighter explained that the dog was almost in the middle of the lake by the time crews arrived.

Sadie the dog was brought safely into the boat and the deer continued on its way.

Although it was originally believed Sadie had fallen through the ice a firefighter said she did not as the ice wasn’t that thin.

The incident was first reported at about 2 p.m., Thursday (March 16), by someone near Oyama Road.

READ MORE: Dog left ‘woozy, coughing and vomiting’ from regular exposure to drugs at B.C. property

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsKelownaLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man who was struck by a vehicle during an altercation in Salmon Arm succumbs to injuries
Next story
Proposed agreement would allow city to maintain well-used Salmon Arm school trails

Just Posted

A proposed right-of-way agreement would give the City of Salmon Arm the ability to maintain well-used “social trails” on School District 83 property, including the trail that runs along the south side of the Jackson campus, from the school’s parking lot to McGuire Lake. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon arm Observer)
Proposed agreement would allow city to maintain well-used Salmon Arm school trails

Rob or Red, the man who died following an incident on March 6 in Salmon Arm. (Photo contributed)
Man who was struck by a vehicle during an altercation in Salmon Arm succumbs to injuries

The RCMP Musical Ride, which performed in Salmon Arm and Sicamous in 2018, will be returning to Salmon Arm on Canada Day, July 1, 2023 and will be presenting three rides, one on July 1 and two on July 2. (File photo)
‘It’s a big deal’: Salmon Arm council excited to host RCMP Musical Ride on Canada Day

Sicamous council awarded Splatsin the contract to upgrade the Kerr Road Owlhead Creek Crossing culverts that are deteriorating. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous council awards priority infrastructure project to Splatsin

Pop-up banner image