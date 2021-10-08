A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. The Alberta Orphan Well Association says it has taken the "unprecedented" step of having a receiver appointed to manage the oil and gas assets of failed Trident Exploration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Oil price spike won’t increase industry cleanup spending: Alberta energy minister

Cleanup is needed of nearly 100,000 abandoned wells in the province

Alberta’s energy minister says the current spike in oil prices isn’t enough reason to require the industry to spend more on cleaning up the tens of thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells in the province.

Sonya Savage says the province’s recently adopted plan to fix the problem, which requires industry to spend $422 million next year and slightly more after that, is a fair and balanced approach.

She says it takes into account the industry’s current troubles and its expected future growth.

Oil prices have spiked to $80 a barrel and are expected to climb higher.

Some industry analysts have said the profits those prices will generate should help fund the cleanup of nearly 100,000 abandoned wells in Alberta, a project that will cost tens of billions of dollars.

Experts like Sara Hastings-Simon at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy say this may be Alberta’s last chance to get the money from industry.

But Savage says current spending requirements will make a meaningful difference and could be increased two years down the road.

—The Canadian Press

energy sectoroil and gas

Previous story
B.C. woman awakes to a hole in her roof and a space rock on her pillow
Next story
Entangled mother humpback needs help before she sails into the West Coast sunset

Just Posted

A community-minded baker created all these pumpkin tarts for a free Thanksgiving dinner being provided by Hanoi 36 restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 9, 5 to 7 p.m. to people in need or people who don’t have time to cook. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm restaurant to provide free Thanksgiving dinner

Phone scams come in all shapes and sizes, but one recent one reported in Salmon Arm warns the person who answers the phone that someone has been using their Visa card. (Pixabay photo)
Don’t press 1 or 2 to this credit card scam reported in Salmon Arm and beyond

A fan watches a plane at the Shuswap Regional Airport in Salmon Arm during the 2018 Airport Appreciation Day. (File photo)
Plans underway in hopes Salmon Arm’s 2022 Airport Appreciation Day will fly

From left to right: Chalaem Junmusi, Samara Palmer, and Haley Palmer. The three restaurateurs run Aroy Maak Thai Cuisine, a new restaurant at the Parkland Shopping Centre in Sicamous. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
‘Aroy Maak means very tasty’: 3 Sicamous women combine talents and open Thai restaurant