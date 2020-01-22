The Okanagan is one of five regions in Canada considered a priority for the designation of new protected areas, according to the WWF. (WWF)

Okanagan among Canada’s most at-risk habitats: WWF report

WWF report found the Okanagan is inadequately protected despite being a hotspot for at-risk species

The Okanagan is one of five habitats the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) identified as in need of environmental protection.

This comes from a 2019 report where the WWF describes the Okanagan as inadequately protected despite being a hotspot for at-risk species (including the pallid bat and desert nightsnake), a potential climate refuge and having high levels of forest biomass.

The report, entitled Wildlife Protection Assessment: A National Habitat Crisis, places the blame partly on ever-growing human influence in the area.

“Expanding human population, and related road and housing infrastructure, and agriculture development have added pressure to the region where many stressed species have already been extirpated,” reads the report.

According to the report, the mix of grasslands, forest, desert-like areas and rich riparian ecosystems provides highly diverse habitats that host many of the province’s at-risk species. Despite this, the WWF states the Okanagan scored poorly in its assessment of ecological representation, which measures the need to represent the full range of physical habitats within a protected areas network to effectively safeguard wildlife.

The other four in-need regions named by the WWF are the territories, the grasslands (prairies), Southern Ontario and Quebec, and the Saint John Watershed.

“This research gives us a whole new way of thinking about protected areas and other conservation measures to address the twin problems of wildlife loss and climate change at the same time,” said Megan Leslie, president and CEO of World Wildlife Fund Canada. “Canada is actively working toward the international target of 17 per cent protection for terrestrial space and inland waters. Now with this new research, governments at all levels will also be able to prioritize those areas that do double-duty for wildlife and climate.”

READ MORE: RDCO delays decision to declare climate emergency for Central Okanagan

READ MORE: Kelowna climate change strike temporarily shuts down Water Street

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBCO students raise funds for those affected by Philippine volcano eruption
Next story
Victoria police arrest 12 anti-pipeline protesters supporting Wet’suwet’en

Just Posted

A Salmon Arm mortgage investment corporation faces BC Securities hearing

Securities commission alleges misrepresentations and false or misleading statements in documents

Salmon Arm prepares for Rogers Hometown Hockey

Businesses and residents encouraged to wear jerseys, show their hockey spirit

Go up in a balloon, tackle toboggan hill during Sicamous winter carnival

Penguin plunge planned for same weekend

Salmar Theatres welcome new managerial team

Joel de Boer and Jody Jones take on roles of manager, administrator for Salmon Arm cinemas

Handmade shelters help house Salmon Arm’s large feral feline population

Shuswap Paws Rescue Society fixed and adopted out about 500 cats in 2019

UBCO students raise funds for those affected by Philippine volcano eruption

All proceeds will be donated to the Philippine Red Cross

Kelowna General Hospital takes steps to prevent spread of coronavirus

So far, at least six people have died and 275 people have contracted the virus worldwide

Canadian public health agencies ramping up preparations in response to new virus

Health officials have said there are no confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus in Canada

Vehicle fire occurred outside of fire departments’ coverage areas

Neither Summerland nor Peachland detachments attended incident at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park

American lawyer charged with allegedly smuggling restricted firearms across Osoyoos boarder

Shawn Jensen allegedly smuggled AR-15, Ruger .22 over U.S./Canada border, with no licence.

‘Naughty boy’: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

The comedian has been suffering from a rare form of dementia

Kelowna couple watch in horror as dog gets attacked

It’s alleged a large breed dog viciously attacked two pups on Monday morning

From UBCO to Okanagan College, the campus-to-campus race returns

The half marathon and race relay will take place on Sat, April, 4

Okanagan among Canada’s most at-risk habitats: WWF report

WWF report found the Okanagan is inadequately protected despite being a hotspot for at-risk species

Most Read