Okanagan and Similkameen regions have lost 90% of wetlands since 1800: board

Board said urban development and agriculture are reasons for wetland loss

The Okanagan and Similkameen regions have lost most of their wetlands over the last 200 years (File photo)

About 90 per cent of low elevation wetlands have been lost in the Okanagan and Similkameen regions since 1800, according to the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB).

The board said 38 per cent of the low elevation wetland loss in the Okanagan and Similkameen regions has occurred between 1988 and 2010.

READ MORE: Okanagan Basin water projects funded

The board said there are multiple reasons for why the wetlands have been diminishing at such a rapid rate.

“Unfortunately, wetlands have been lost or impacted by urban development, agriculture, forestry, encroachment of invasive species and climate change,” said the board in a press release.

To help combat the issue, the board recently unveiled a new Okanagan Wetland Action Plan.

As part of the action plan, a Wetland Advisory Committee would be formed to advocate for better municipal laws around wetland protection.

The plan would aim to prevent any further net loss of Okanagan wetland area by 2025 and to achieve a net gain in Okanagan wetland area by 2030.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.