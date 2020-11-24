The Animal Food Bank is asking for donations as the pandemic continues and the holidays approach. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

The Animal Food Bank is asking for donations as the pandemic continues and the holidays approach. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Okanagan Animal Food Bank in need of donations as pandemic continues

The Animal Food Bank provides food for any domestic pet in need

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and many people are left without jobs, more and more pet owners are asking for help in providing for their animals.

That’s where the Animal Food Bank comes in, which serves families from Salmon Arm all the way down to Osoyoos. The group distributes food and pet supplies to people who may be struggling to provide for their animals.

Co-founder Nicole Wilks said when they first launched last year in December, they distributed 2,000 pounds of pet food within two weeks. It levelled out to about 150 pounds of food weekly in January and February, but when COVID-19 hit the team saw an increase in requests for assistance.

“When COVID hit, we spiked to 1,200 pounds a week, which is crazy,” she said.

“So I anticipate, because things aren’t better for people financially this year, that we’re going to see a need for at least 2,000 to 3,000 and possibly 4,000 pounds of food in December alone.”

She said the Animal Food Bank fills a gap left by traditional food banks.

“Food banks aren’t mandated to provide food for pets. So when push comes to shove and priorities have to shift due to demand, a lot of them stop providing pet food.”

“We fill that gap to provide so people don’t have to share their food with their pets,” Wilks said.

She added that she’s grateful for all the donations they’ve received throughout their first year, but is asking those who are able to keep donating to meet increasing needs.

The Animal Food Bank is scheduled to have a pet food drive throughout December, where residents can go into the food bank’s partner pet stores, choose a tag, and buy the item written on the tag to donate.

For more information on other ways to donate, as well as a list of their partner stores, visit the Animal Food Bank’s website.

READ: West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club to host Rudolph Drive-Thru Breakfast

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Forty-one positive COVID-19 cases associated with the LNG Canada site outbreak in Kitimat

Just Posted

The giant Christmas tree lights up downtown Salmon Arm on Dec. 1, 2017. (File photo)
COVID-19: Holiday Market, Tree Light-up in Salmon Arm cancelled

Downtown Salmon Arm makes change in response to protocols from provincial health officer

The team of horses is ready to pull riders for Caravan Farm Theatre’s sold-out Winter Sleigh-Ride Show of the Gift from Dec. 8-Jan.2. The Spallumcheen theatre company wants the province to include live theatre on its list of businesses allowed to operate during COVID-19. (File photo)
Spallumcheen theatre group plans for socially safe winter show to go on

Caravan Farm Theatre asks province to include live theatre on lists of businesses allowed to operate

Missy MacKintosh, founder/CEO with MisMacK Clean Costmetics, has been chosen one of the top 100 Canadian businesses in Canada’s Total Mom Pitch, with the next round going to public voting. (White Willow Photography)
Salmon Arm’s MisMacK cosmetics hits top 100 in women’s entrepreneur program

To reach the finals, participants must garner votes on website

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
104 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

IH is reporting the new numbers since Friday, Nov. 20

School District 83 trustees voted in support of a 2.2 per cent increase to their remuneration, with the adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap trustees remain status quo on pay increase

School District 83 trustee suggests linking remuneration to student numbers

The Animal Food Bank is asking for donations as the pandemic continues and the holidays approach. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Okanagan Animal Food Bank in need of donations as pandemic continues

The Animal Food Bank provides food for any domestic pet in need

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers at the project site in Kitimat. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared last Thursday (Nov. 19). (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Forty-one positive COVID-19 cases associated with the LNG Canada site outbreak in Kitimat

Thirty-four of the 41 cases remain active, according to Northern Health

A concept rendering of the proposed Costco at the corner of Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads. (WSP Global)
Contentious Kelowna Costco relocation moved to public hearing

Costco looking to move less than a kilometre away to build a larger store with more parking, gas bar

7-year-old Mackenzie Hodge from Penticton sent a hand-written letter to premiere John Horgan asking if she’d be able to see her elf, Ralph under the new coronavirus restrictions. (John Horgan / Twitter)
Elf on the shelf an acceptable house guest B.C. premier tells Okanagan girl

A 7-year-old from Penticton penned a letter asking if she’d be allowed to see her elf this year

Workers arrive at the Lynn Valley Care Centre seniors home, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, March 14, 2020. It was the site of Canada’s first COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Rapid tests ‘not a panacea’ for care homes, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. lacks capacity for daily tests of thousands of workers

Orchard Park Shopping Centre’s Apple Entrance. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna mall employee allegedly threatened by anti-mask protester

Kelowna RCMP are investigating the matter

(Delta Police Department photo)
Cannabis edibles found in Halloween bag lead B.C. police to illegal lab

Delta police arrested a man and a woman while executing a warrant at a residential property Nov. 20

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
B&E, stolen car in Vernon lands Whitehorse man in cuffs

Suspect takes off on foot in attempts to evade arrest

Most Read