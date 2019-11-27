Okanagan-based artist Megan Freedman wins international music award

The “Roots and Wings” music video won an achievement award from Global Music Awards in California

Megan Freedman is now an award-winning artist (Photo courtesy of Megan Freedman Music Facebook page)

Singer-songwriter Megan Freedman was getting ready to sing “O Canada” at the Innovation Centre in Kelowna for a Canadian citizenship ceremony when she received the message of a lifetime.

The Kelowna resident’s mother called to say Freedman’s Okanagan-filmed music video “Roots and Wings” had won a silver award for outstanding achievement at the Global Music Awards in California.

With the win, Freedman beat out numerous other artists from around the world who submitted their own videos for the international music competition.

Freedman still recalls how she felt when she found out that she became an award-winning artist.

“I was overwhelmed. I’m one of those people that has the ‘I’ll believe it when I see it’ personality,” said Freedman.

“I’m really happy that people like the music video. The video is very much a personal thing. The fact that people are connecting to it means a lot to me.”

The video portrays two characters — Freedman and her childhood self — sharing experiences with one another as they begin a songwriting journey for the ages.

“The song is basically inspired by my childhood growing up, relocating from California to Kelowna,” said Freedman.

“(It) is about knowing who you are, holding on to where you came from and to not be afraid to do other things.”

Freedman’s family journey spans across two countries. Her mom was the first in the family to get dual citizenship in 1970. After Freedman’s mom decided to relocate to Kelowna in 2008, she joined her just years later.

“We filmed portions of the video in the Okanagan by Kalamalka Lake, and another portion down Abbott Street in Kelowna.”

Award-winning Kelowna-based filmmaker Carey Missler shot and edited the music video.

Freedman is continuing to work with Missler to see what other music videos she can make from her other five recently-recorded songs.

For more information on Freedman’s music, you can visit her website.

