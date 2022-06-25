Just as the first heat wave of summer hits the North Okanagan, a water quality advisory due to higher bacteria levels than allowed has forced the closure of Vernon’s Kin Beach on Okanagan Lake. (Morning Star - file photo)

Okanagan beach closed in heat wave due to water quality advisory

Higher bacteria levels than allowed in Okanagan Lake has forced temporary closure of Vernon’s Kin Beach

A water quality advisory has temporarily closed a Vernon beach and eliminated a portion of the return of a popular sporting event.

Due to higher than allowable bacterial counts, a Water Quality Advisory has been issued for Kin Beach, effective Saturday afternoon, June 25.

Kin Beach will be temporarily closed until further testing can determine water quality has returned to an acceptable level.

Signs have been posted at Kin Beach advising that swimming is not recommended at this time. The water quality for the beach will continue to be monitored and the public will be advised when it is safe to resume swimming in the area.

The closure affects the swimming portion of the Kal RATS Triathlon, set for Sunday morning at Kin Beach.

On its Facebook page, the organizers say the triathlon will become a duathlon due to the water quality advisory and the closure of the beach for swimming.

“Therefore, the event is likely to become a run-bike-run instead of the traditional swim-bike-run,” said Kal RATS Triathlon on its Facebook page. “Participants will be notified of the changes via e-mail, while volunteers that are affected will be notified by their respective captains.”

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
