Okanagan Beach Club Tiki Bar, Facebook.

Okanagan Beach Club fined for not complying to COVID-19 rules, tiki bar closed

Interior Health order the tiki bar closed due to non-compliance with Provincial Health Officer orders

The Central Okanagan’s only licensed beach was hit with fines and it’s tiki bar ordered closed, due to non-compliance with Provincial Health Officer orders regarding COVID-19.

The Okanagan Beach Club opened it’s doors in June and was a hit with locals who were able to boat up to the resort and enjoy a cocktail at the tiki bar.

However, according to Interior Health (IH), the Okanagan Beach Club premises did not have adequate measures in place to protect the public from contracting COVID-19. The health authority ordered the tiki bar closed on Sept. 10 and a $345 fine was issued.

According to IH, the tiki bar had to close to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

“Interior Health attempts to work with all establishments and understands the challenges for businesses as they work to adhere to Provincial Health Officer orders. However, if they are unable to comply, they will be closed for the safety of the public,” read a statement from IH.

Okanagan Beach Club owner Ryan Hargreaves, confirmed the closure on Facebook on Sept. 11 stating, the club would be doing shuttles from the beach to the bistro, as well the pools, pickleball courts and golf course remain open.

He also noted that weddings and special events can still take place.

READ MORE: Okanagan Beach Club making waves with licensed beach, new look

Coronavirus

Kiera Bourque's sentence 'an embarrassment': family of deceased Penticton teen
30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Central Okanagan health region in August

