Okanagan business celebrates 30 years of service

Weninger Construction and Design LTD owners reflect on the three decades in Kelowna

For 30 years, Weninger Construction and Design has been building their reputation in Kelowna.

Apart from minor celebrations for the three-decade milestone, it’s business as usual for the family-run local business that has designed builds across the Okanagan including Big White and Shannon Lake.

Co-owner Marlin Weninger, along side wife Pauline, feel lucky to work with and within their community.

“This is what we do,” Pauline said.

“It’s really nice to continue operating in the Okanagan. You learn something new every day, even after 3o years. We’ve got to work on a lot of interesting things in Kelowna and we’re grateful for that.”

The business is going into its third generation with the Weninger family. Marlin’s uncle Pete started the family in the construction business with Pete’s brothers. Since then, sons, daughters, grandchildren and in-laws have joined Weninger Construction’s continuing their service to the local community.

“We have a family with the businesses and customers that are our regulars,” Marlin said.

“From our lawyers and accountants, we like to deal with family and local Kelowna businesses. We feel we are well taken care of by our community and we like to do the same as much as we can.”

The Weninger family is rooted in the community, their two daughters went to Rutland Middle School and they have been recognized at the Canadian Homebuilders of the Central Okanagan Tommie Awards in 2019, 2017 and 2011.

“I think Kelowna is that kind of place where people go to the strong stores and people like to stick local,” Pauline said.

“To us, having that relationship (to the community) is a big part of being able to do business in the Okanagan. Our customer service and relationships are a big factor in that.”

Years ago, uncle Pete got Marlin started in the family business at a young age. Pete would send Marlin out for the tedious grunt-work and errand running. Years later, Marlin and Pauline didn’t take a page out of uncle Pete’s playbook, but are happy their two daughters are involved in the family business.

“It means a lot to keep it in the family,” Pauline said. “We’re all about family.”

Weninger Construction doesn’t have any plans to leave the Kelowna community, and look forward to bigger and exciting projects over the next 30 years.

