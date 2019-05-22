Okanagan businesses evacuated after potentially explosive situation

Gas line hit, RCMP block off entire block in downtown Vernon

Several downtown Vernon businesses were evacuated Wednesday morning after a car hit a natural gas line.

The vehicle hit the line in the alley behind Surplus Herby’s around 10 a.m.

RCMP quickly blocked off the area, including 32nd Avenue and the entire perimeter.

See also: RCMP continue to investigate fatal crash

“They were telling people not to start their cars or it could blow us up,” said Chelsey Langlois, who was working at the nearby OK Tire.

“You could hear it hissing.”

FortisBC is now on scene and addressing the situation.

The gas line has been turned off, the area has been cleared and nearby shops are back to business.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Survey finds 15% of Canadian cannabis users with a valid licence drive within two hours of using
Next story
16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Just Posted

New Shuswap licensed child-care spaces receive funding

B.C. government announces $70,000 to support facilities in Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Police, victim services aim to help seniors see through scams

Salmon Arm seniors groups host public meeting on avoiding online and telephone scams and fraud

In photos: Frisky grebes return to Salmon Arm Bay

Claude Rioux captures and sounds of Western grebe courting

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud

Rain is expected tomorrow

First Nations group takes up biosolids protest

Online call to action asks Secwepemc to stand against and stop the dumping of biosolid

VIDEO: Showers are back in the forecast

Temperatures are expected to drop, paired with clouds and rain

Column: Gold is where you find it

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Our history in pictures: 50 years hitched

Mary Ann and Abner Ruth celebrated 50 years of marriage in 1914… Continue reading

Survey finds 15% of Canadian cannabis users with a valid licence drive within two hours of using

Survey also finds middle-aged men are upping their usage following legalization

Hergott: Reintroducing photo radar

The reintroduction of photo radar without talking about photo radar

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia

B.C. man killed in logging accident ‘would have done anything for anyone’

Wife remembers 43-year old Petr Koncek, father of two children

COLUMN: The view is worth the climb

Reflections on Summerland’s Giants Head Grind and marital commitment

Most Read