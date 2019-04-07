Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter members Myron Feniuk (top left, left) and Trevor Gill (top left, at right) present $3,500 in wish list items to Vernon School District auto shop classes, the result of fundraising from the club’s annual Father’s Day Car Show. Receiving the items are (clockwise, from top left) Rex Rainsforth, Charles Bloom Secondary Lumby; Travis Deschamps, Fulton Secondary; Wayne Knopf, Seaton Secondary and Jason Boden, Vernon Secondary. (Vintage Car Club - photos)

Okanagan car club gives back to local high schools

Vintage Car Club, North OK chapter, donates $3,500 in wish list items for area auto shop classes

It’s a show that draws hundreds of spectators, usually on a bright, sunny Father’s Day Sunday in Vernon.

And the benefactors of the show are kids and, in some cases, teachers, who weren’t even around when the show’s stars were Kings and Queens of the road.

The North Okanagan chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada donated items to auto shop classes at four Vernon School District high schools, the results of the proceeds from the club’s annual car show on Father’s Day in Vernon.

Money is raised through food sales, raffles, 50/50 and donations.

“This is our club’s way of supporting and encouraging young car buffs/enthusiasts, as they are our future,” said Trevor Gill with the car club who,along with fellow member Myron Feniuk, presented the items to the shop teacher.

“Each teacher was asked ahead of time for a list of items they need or could use in their class,” said Gill. “Our committee purchased these items for them, and presented them to each teacher.”

The total amount of the donations was $3,500, presented to shops at Fulton, Seaton and Vernon Secondary Schools in Vernon, and Charles Bloom Secondary in Lumby.

The club’s annual car show is again slated for Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16.


