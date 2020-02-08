Okanagan chefs come together for International Women’s Day fundraiser

The Paisley Notebook hosts the 4th annual event in support of south Okanagan charities

Some of the top chefs from throughout the Okanagan will be donating their skills and pantries for the upcoming International Women’s Day charity dinner hosted by The Paisley Notebook.

It’s the fourth year of the event and has been organized by The Paisley Notebook’s Aman Dosanj to support various charities in the Okanagan including the CMHA’s Foundry in Kelowna.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Aman for bringing together talented and passionate chefs and wineries who put on a wonderful evening in celebration of International Women’s Day,” said CMHA Kelowna executive director Shelagh Turner.

The celebration will bring together the culinary talents of the Red Fox Club’s Andrea Callan in West Kelowna and Dana Ewart of Penticton as they join Dosanj and two other chefs from Edmonton.

The charity five-course dinner which will be hosted at Liquidity Wines in Okanagan Falls on March 8 and will be the first time the dinner will be held in the south Okanagan instead of Kelowna.

Turner said in the last three years of the dinner, over $16,000 has been raised for mental health initiatives at CMHA.

Wine from top winemakers in the region has been donated for pairings including suggestions from Liquidity Wine’s Alison Moyes, Nighthawk Vineyards’ Christy Bibby and more.

All collaborating chefs will each take on a course with the International Women’s Day #EachForEqual theme.

All proceeds will be donated to the Foundry in Kelowna as well as Penticton, the South Okanagan Women in Need Society and Slow Food Canada.

Tickets are listed at $165 and more information can be found at paisleynotebook.com.

