The former Royal Canadian Legion site at 31st Avenue downtown could become a cannabis retail shop. Council approved an application for such a business, one of four so far in the downtown core, and 10 overall. Council has agreed to cap downtown cannabis retail applications at six for one year. Two more downtown applications will be coming before council. (Morning Star - file photo)

Okanagan city caps downtown cannabis retail applications

Four currently approved, two more coming, moratorium in place, reviewed after 12 months

Vernon council has set a limit of how many cannabis retail stores it will allow in its downtown core.

Coun. Akbal Mund put forward a notice of motion to limit the number of stores in the downtown business improvement area (BIA) to six, and a moratorium will be placed on downtown applications which will last 12 months and undergo a review.

The motion was passed by a margin of 5-1 with Coun. Dalvir Nahal in opposition, and Coun. Kelly Fehr absent from the regular meeting of council.

“If we don’t put a limit on it, this could get out of control very quickly,” said Mund. “I’m not against pot shops, not at all. So far, the applications are right across the town, and I’m not against a total limit, but I am against having 20 pot shops downtown which could easily happen. Let’s not sit around and wait and do something now.”

Council has approved 10 such applications since March, including one at its regular meeting on Tuesday at the former Royal Canadian Legion site on 31st Avenue bringing the number of applications for downtown to four, and staff told council there are two more applications coming before them for the downtown core which would make six.

Five applications have been made for Vernon’s north end and one is for a property heading out to Okanagan Landing on 25th Avenue.

All applications have been supported by council and have been sent to the province for consideration.

Nahal voted against the motion, saying people have already spent a great deal of money on their applications.

“You can’t restrict without knowing how many have applied,” she said. “We screwed up, we should have done this beforehand. We didn’t and it’s just not fair to start restricting now.”

READ ALSO: Enderby gives green light to pot shop

Administrator Will Pearce chipped in saying council made no such mistake.

“If out of the gates you had said 10 (applications), you would have had a mad rush to province for the first 10, then you would have got the first 10 in the first week. Then what do you do because you don’t know the locations of those first 10?” said Pearce.

RELATED: Armstrong seeks public input on cannabis retail shops

“What you said was, when you set up the process, you said we as council have complete authority on cannabis retail shops approval in this municipality, period. Entrepreneurs then take the risk because it’s a lengthy process to get through the province first, then council, and they can’t predict what council says, then it goes back to the province and we don’t know what the province will say.

“You did not make a mistake.”

Mayor Victor Cumming said Mund’s motion is a good one.

“We’ve heard very clearly from the community, don’t load up the downtown with pot shops,” he said. “It’s a good motion to cap it for the community and hold it for a time period, then review it in 12 months.”


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.
Next story
Pritchard waste transfer station broken into five times in April

Just Posted

Pritchard waste transfer station broken into five times in April

Crimes part of a region-wide trend of thefts from waste management sites

Eagle’s nest receives reno after Chase grass fire

BC Hydro used to dealing with osprey nests, not so much with bald eagles

Grant funds more efficient lights for Sicamous Seniors Centre

$3,300 in funding provided through BC Hydro’s community grant program

City wants help compiling child-care inventory

$25,000 grant to help create plan to fill child-care needs in Salmon Arm

Regulating drones harassing birds tricky for Salmon Arm council

City seeks clarity and options on restricting drone use in sensitive ecological areas

VIDEO: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal information?

Local Okanagan Facebook users speak on the social platform’s privacy settings

Okanagan city caps downtown cannabis retail applications

Four currently approved, two more coming, moratorium in place, reviewed after 12 months

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

Helevorn comes to Kelowna on first Canadian tour

The Spaniards will bring their brand of doom metal to Kelowna May 11

Summerland auxiliary raised $1M for hospital tower

Funds came from sales at Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

One day cat cafe comes to Lake Country

The Lake Country Art Gallery will host the adoption event

The Lonely to celebrate Roy Orbison’s music

The tribute show will come to Kelowna Sept. 27

Most Read