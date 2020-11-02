The City of Vernon is reminding all residents to take care on city roadways now that the days are shorter and nights longer thanks to Sunday’s time change. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon is reminding all residents to take care on city roadways now that the days are shorter and nights longer thanks to Sunday’s time change. (City of Vernon photo)

Okanagan city gives ‘heads-up’ to residents after time change

Days are now shorter, nights now longer, so city reminds residents to be careful on local roadways

Thanks to the time change this past weekend, the days are shorter and the nights are longer.

And the City of Vernon is reminding all with a ‘heads-up’ to take care of each other on local roads.

“Many people are choosing to walk and ride their bikes to keep active and get around,” said Angela Broadbent, active transportation coordinator for the City of Vernon. “As we head into the winter, there are things we can all do to keep these activities safe and enjoyable.”

Drivers should keep their heads up for people walking and riding bikes at all times, especially near bike lanes or pathways, downtown, and even more so in low light. Check both ways before you turn across a bike lane or move through an intersection. People may need to walk or bike further from the curb to avoid puddles or debris, so give them extra space when you need to pass them.

READ MORE: ‘No manual or checklist’ Yukon ditching fall time change this year

Wearing bright or reflective clothing while you walk will make you more visible. And don’t forget reflectors or lights on your pet’s collar will help keep our four-legged friends safe.

“It’s best to walk facing traffic when you are on a street with no sidewalks,” said Broadbent.

Year-round cycling means taking extra care.

Layer up for changing temperatures and use a strong white headlight and red taillight. Be prepared to choose a quieter route, such as a multi-use path or quiet street, and adjust your speed. Ride at least one metre from the curb to avoid wet leaves or puddles that can make you slip. And studded winter tires can be used for the colder months.

For more information on road safety tips, visit www.vernon.ca/headsup. You can also visit the Community Safety Office downtown at 3010 31st Ave.

READ MORE: Downtown Vernon Association unveils new bike corral


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ethics committee shuts down new effort to examine Trudeau, wife’s speaking contracts
Next story
UPDATE: 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
36 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health since Friday

The total number of cases in the region is now at 777

COVID-19 has created challenges in making flu shots readily available to the public. (File photo)
Flu shots: COVID-19 creates challenges for Salmon Arm pharmacies

COVID-19 protocols, staffing issues limiting number of vaccinations being done

(Anncapictures/Pixabay photo)
Shuswap Theatre taking to the airwaves with radio play

Dead Men Don’t Do Radio Plays tunes into film noir influences with comic appeal

Two people stand back from the fence at the Sagmoen farm and watch on Oct. 30 as protesters attempt to get Curtis Sagmoen to come out and provide answers to their questions on Oct. 30. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rally for missing women gathers at Sagmoen farm in Shuswap

More than 60 people gather at farm Sunday, Nov. 1 where remains of Traci Genereaux were found

Chrissy Deye, Heather Janzen and Monica Kriese serve a person who stopped by for the outoor free lunch on Friday, Oct. 30 that volunteers provide from 12 to 1 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Throughout pandemic, outdoor lunch provided in Salmon Arm

Volunteers into eighth months of offering meal to people who need food or company

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

“The Excelsior 4” appeared in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to plead not guilty to a combined total of 21 charges. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

‘Excelsior 4’ make second appearance Monday in provincial court

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

More than 8,000 respond to call for staffing up senior homes

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

Community Futures North Okanagan proudly presented Claudette Everitt with a Long Service Award for everything she’s done for the organization and community. (Photo submitted)
North Okanagan woman honoured for long service

Claudette Everitt has been a staple of Community Futures North Okanagan since its inception

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Vandalism spree damages Kamloops businesses

The incidents took place Nov. 1 about 1 a.m.

Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)
Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man arrested after fight with baseball bat breaks out at Kamloops bus loops

The incident took place on the afternoon of Halloween

Most Read