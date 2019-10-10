(File)

Okanagan cold front over in time for Thanksgiving

You can add a little seasonal weather to your turkey dinner this long weekend

The cold is gone — for now — and the Okanagan should be enjoying close-to-seasonal temperatures with Thanksgiving dinners this weekend.

Environment Canada meteorologist Matt McDonald said highs around 10-12 C are to be expected across the Okanagan throughout the weekend — just a tad shy of the normal 13 C seasonal temperatures.

“It’s not looking too bad,” he said. “The last few days have been the cold ones. A normal low for this time of year is 3 C. We were close to 10 degrees below normal last night.”

It’s not all good news though, as McDonald said showers and possible flurries are expected for the region on Sunday night into Monday morning.

“Probably a cold shower down in the valley but on Highway 97C we could see a couple of centimetres of snow,” he said.

McDonald said despite the nearly seasonal weekend, now is the time to start preparing for inclement winter weather.

“It’s a good idea to get your snow tires on if you haven’t already. It’s not just a matter of having snow on the ground. All-season rubber just gets stiff in these cooler temperatures.”

READ MORE: Frosty, sub-zero weather on the way for Central Okanagan

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Take caution driving Southern Interior this Thanksgiving, ICBC says
Next story
Salmon Arm relief worker provides aid in Bahamas

Just Posted

Okanagan cold front over in time for Thanksgiving

You can add a little seasonal weather to your turkey dinner this long weekend

North Okanagan students to host candidate forum

Event is open to the public Tuesday, 6 p.m. Kalamalka campus of Okanagan College

Prestigious award renamed for late Okanagan wine pioneer Harry McWatters

McWatters died in July leaving an ‘industry in mourning’

Advisors come to Chances to help when gambling stops being fun

GameSense Advisors in Salmon Arm will provide information, referrals to promote healthy gambling

Four advance voting days coming up to support your North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate

You can use your long weekend days, anytime from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., to cast your advance ballot

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Take caution driving Southern Interior this Thanksgiving, ICBC says

ICBC stats show Thanksgiving long weekend hazardous for motorists

Former Okanagan football star named Canada West’s top offensive player of the week

Josiah Joseph from Peachland and Mt. Boucherie got the nod earlier this week

Thrills and chills await at haunted doll museum

Halloween-themed event in Summerland a fundraiser for Dry Grad 2020

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Most Read