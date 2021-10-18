Okanagan College and student union support proposed Penticton housing development

955 Timmins Street near the Canadian Tire could be turned into major housing.

The Timmins Street housing development has the support of neighbouring Okanagan College and the college’s student union as it heads to a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Two letters, one written by the union and one sent on behalf of the college, were submitted to the city of Penticton by the RADEC Group, who is handling the development for Ryzek Holdings.

Both the college and union support the development as a way of providing housing near the Penticton campus.

The student letter points out that members of the Penticton’s campus council made a presentation on the lack of housing for students in 2019, and the fact that Penticton remains the only community out of the four with Okanagan College campuses not to have housing.

“This could limit how much our campus may be able to grow over the next few years, which is unfortunate given the unique programming offered only at the Penticton campus such as Sustainable Building Technology and Human Kinetics,” reads the letter.

“Affordable, convenient, secure student-friendly housing in Penticton will provide more opportunities for students to come to our Peach City from all over the valley, the province, the country, and even from the wider world. Not to mention the benefit of keeping more of our local students in town while they study.”

The Timmins Street development, if approved, would replace the existing Timmin Street Self-Storage complex with 148 apartment units in two buildings and 71 townhouses.

The public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 19 starts at 6 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Following the public hearing, council will reconvene their regular meeting in order to vote on whether to go forward with the proposal.

