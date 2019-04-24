Okanagan College names new fundraising director

Helen Jackman will join the college as executive director of the Okanagan College Foundation and director of advancement

A new face will be leading Okanagan College’s fundraising efforts.

Helen Jackman will join the college as executive director of the Okanagan College Foundation and Director of Advancement. Jackman replaces Kathy Butler, who retired in late 2018.

“The college has a great reputation in terms of its service to the region and I know that a major reason is the community support it has attracted to help build campuses, programs and student supports. I’m excited to be stepping into the fundraising role at this juncture as the college continues to grow,” said Jackman.

“I’ve looked carefully at where I wanted to take my next career step. It had to be somewhere that I could devote myself to long-term, and something that would allow me to contribute to building the region I’m calling home. Okanagan College offered that opportunity.”

Jackman is a relatively new arrival in the Okanagan, moving here with her family in 2017 to join United Way. Before leaving the United Kingdom, she was chief executive officer of the Macular Society, a medical research charity, where she led multi-million dollar research campaigns and oversaw significant growth. Prior to that, she was executive director programs at NESTA, where she built funding partnerships with government and industry. Jackman also recently joined the Board of the Journey Home Society, where she co-chairs the Advocacy and Education Committee.

“Helen has established significant connections in the Okanagan in the short time she has been here and has a CV that showcases her ability to lead as well as challenge herself and the teams she worked with,” said Okanagan College president Jim Hamilton.

“I know she will relate well to the many donors who have well-established relations with the College and the Foundation.”

“I look forward to working with Helen and I know our Board is eager to continue to engage the communities of the region to help develop the learning opportunities at Okanagan College,” said foundation board president Sharron Simpson.

