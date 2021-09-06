Okanagan College to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at multiple campuses

Clinics will be open in Kelowna, Penticton, Salmon Arm and Vernon

On-campus vaccination clinics will be open for Okanagan College students and employees on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Clinics will be open at the following times and locations:

•Kelowna campus, 1000 KLO Road in L100 (located in the E building): 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Penticton campus, 583 Duncan Ave. West in PC113: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Salmon Arm campus, 2552 10th Avenue North East in SA-133: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

•Vernon campus, 7000 College Way in E103: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

International students and those from outside of B.C. can register by phone at 1-833-838-2323, and a personal health number will be created for them. The line is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Translators are available. Telephone for the deaf is available by dialing 711.

