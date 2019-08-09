The lakefront along Gellatly Road is a focal destination point for in West Kelowna. Photo: Capital News file

Okanagan communities among best in Canada

The rankings come from Maclean’s Magazine rankings of 415 cities

The communities of the Okanagan have been recognized as some of the top in the country.

According to the 2019 rankings of the best communities in Canada by Maclean’s Magazine, Salmon Arm and West Kelowna earned the sixth and 12th best Canadian rankings respectively and the top two ranked communities in B.C.

Throughout the rest of the Central Okanagan, Kelowna earned 39th, Vernon at 62nd, Lake Country with 72nd and Penticton at 134th.

The filters on the 415 communities are based on wealth and economy, affordability, taxes, weather, crime, health, amenities and more.

READ MORE: West Kelowna’s Mission Hill wins Canadian Winery of the Year

READ MORE: Salmon Arm named best community in B.C.

Weather was a top factor for West Kelowna, while Salmon Arm was commended for its tax rates and housing prices.

“If great weather is a top priority for you, our ranking puts West Kelowna’s at the fourth best in the country, with 124 days out of the year with temperatures above 20 C,” reads Maclean’s rankings.

“If you love B.C.’s weather, water and mountains but can’t stomach the housing prices anywhere near the Vancouver area, the average primary residence in Salmon Arm is just $429,000.”

In 2019, three of the top five places in B.C. are in the Interior, with Nelson rounding out the rankings at 18th (Oak Bay and Colwood on Vancouver Island grabbed the other two spots in the B.C. top five).

READ MORE: Eagle Bluff wildfire now 2,270 hectares

British Columbia has 16 communities in the top 50, while Ontario has the most with 28 including the top five overall communities in the country.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Panhandling bylaw: Homeless man thinks it should target only aggressive panhandlers
Next story
B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Just Posted

City chips in for big ad in national magazine to leverage #1 status

Ad purchase comes on heels of Salmon Arm’s top community ranking

Salmon Arm council to look at proposal for ‘informal’ disc golf course

Plans include Rapattack clearing brush for proposed course north of airport

Shuswap breast cancer patient finds joy in hiding painted rocks

Blind Bay resident’s art project sees work shared world over

Shea Weber scores Old Town Road sign

Sicamous signs also on their way to Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, air quality statement and risks of thunderstorms

Your weather report for Friday, August 9th, 2019.

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Fourth annual Rock The Lake music festival kicks off Friday in Kelowna

David Wilcox, Tom Cochrane and Trooper headline the three-day festival

Baby born on side of Highway 97

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Grant funding available for youth initiatives

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen offering two grants of up to $15,000 each

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

North Okanagan ready to horse around at IPE

B.C.’s largest agricultural fair begins its 120th show Aug. 28

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

UPDATE: two out of six wanted persons found in North Okanagan

RCMP have found two of the six individuals sought in the Vernon area

Most Read