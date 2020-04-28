Okanagan community delays property tax penalty for all

All tazpayers, including residential, business and industrial have until Oct. 1, 2020

Some North Okanagan taxpayers are getting more time to pay their bills.

The District of Coldstream has extended the property tax due date for all classes to Oct. 1, 2020 for those who need some extra time due to COVID-19 impacts.

“The property tax due date has been set as July 3, 2020 and all property owners are encouraged to pay their property taxes, if they are able, on or before the due date,” said Trevor Seibel, chief administrative officer. “The alternative tax scheme adopted by Council will extend the tax penalty date for all classes to October 1, 2020.”

The municipal tax increase for the 2020 budget is 3.5 per cent. For the average residential home assessed at approximately $635,221, (.82 per cent increase over 2019) it is estimated that the average property will pay an additional $58 (or $1.12 per week) based on the 2020 BC Assessment Revised Roll.

The provincial government recently announced that the tax penalty date applicable for business, commercial and industrial classes (Class 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8) would be extended to Oct 1, 2020. A 10 per cent fee will be applied after that.

“The alternative tax collection scheme adopted by council is consistent with the provincial announcement and provides the same benefit to all Coldstream taxpayers,” said Seibel.

More information will be provided with tax notices when they are mailed.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Vernon council offers one-time grant for taxpayers

READ MORE: Coldstream plans on re-opening parks

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

taxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces
Next story
Lake Country boy receives special parade from regional district

Just Posted

Salmon Arm taxpayers to see deadline extension extended to September

Council asks those who can pay by the usual July 2 date to please do so

Going up: More than 10 cent difference in cost per litre of gas in Salmon Arm

Drivers in downtown area could still fill up for as low as 83.9

Family member speaks about Salmon Arm church shooting a year after

Son reflects on importance of grieving together and community support

Another element of spring in Salmon Arm has arrived

Fountain turned back on later than usual this year

Four Okanagan Rockets selected in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft

Nathan Gossoo, Lian Gayfter, Dante Nunes and Luke Schraeder were selected

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

Going up: More than 10 cent difference in cost per litre of gas in Salmon Arm

Drivers in downtown area could still fill up for as low as 83.9

One Okanagan visitor’s centre contract not renewed

Temporary closure expands; no staff available as of May 1; requests for proposals cancelled

Column: Time and space take on new meaning amid pandemic

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Shuswap history in pictures: Rent-a-Wreck

Company founder Ed Alfke visits Salmon Arm

Dyer: The tyranny of the English garden

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

HERGOTT: Accountability of being a pet owner

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

BC Housing secures more homeless shelter spaces in Kelowna amid COVID-19 crisis

BC Housing has announced an additional 100 beds for people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna

Most Read