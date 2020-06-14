Okanagan connector hit with heavy snow

A special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

A special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

An unseasonably cool airmass has resulted in wet snow occurring near the summit of the Okanagan Connector this morning, according to Environment Canada.

Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 cm are possible before the snow changes to rain by this afternoon.

AIM Roads is warning drivers of slippery sections. AIM duty crews have been actively plowing and sanding.

*BARE/SLIPPERY SECTIONS* #BCHwy97C #OkanaganConnector Precip still falling. AIM duty crews plowing & sanding have bared the road. Watch for water & cold winds which can dilute the salt & make ice! Updated road conditions always at https://t.co/R3a3OcOC9x @TranBC_OKS @DriveBC_TOK pic.twitter.com/4Vtmc5WbEF — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) June 14, 2020

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: COSAR rescues injured hiker from Divide Lake

READ MORE: Okanagan charities receive more PPE from United Way

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter