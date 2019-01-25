Okanagan cookbook author signs with Random House

Jennifer Schell will release a hard-cover cookbook that focuses on winery families and traditions

If you have an interest in Okanagan food or wine, you’ve likely heard of Jennifer Schell.

Born and raised in a Kelowna farming family, Schell was always tuned in to the agricultural offerings of the valley. When she focused her attention and camera lens on the creative men and women who work behind the scenes at local restaurants and wineries, she cooked up something special.

Schell is the author of the Butcher, Baker, Wine and Cheese Maker series of cookbooks. They’ve won international awards and the kudos of just about every high profile foodie in B.C.

Now she’s on to something new and has the backing of Random House, the biggest publisher in the world.

“I’ve completed the writing and have a couple more photos to do, but I’m excited,” she said. “I’ve been sent the table of contents, and we’re calling it the BC Wine Lovers’ Cookbook. It’s cute. I’m really excited about this angle.”

Schell explained that this time around she’s not doing a chef-centric cookbook, she’s taking a closer look at the cultural ties that bind this valley’s winemakers together.

READ MORE: GARIGISTE WINE MAKERS BROUGHT TOGETHER

“I’ve used recipes from people, reflecting culture and food. It paints a unique portrait of the industry in B.C. and there’s a huge range of (cultural influence,)” she said. “It’s such a Canadian story… We have recipes from Israel, Spain, Italy France. Everyone has shared family-friendly recipes and some came on photographed recipe cards, with grandma writing — I love it. It’s a celebration of these men and women who shared these recipes.”

As such, some of the recipes are named in the honour of the family member who originally passed down the recipe.

She’s also asked the participants in this most recent book to offer some insight

“ I’ve asked people what’s the story behind the recipe,” she said, adding that some are embedded in the traditions of harvest while others are family classics.

“I love the idea that these dishes are traditions … I am excited to present a deeper picture of the people and their stories and their. It’s such a wonderful, passion-filled group of people.”

The cookbook will be a hardcover and available next spring.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Australia’s heatwave reaches nearly 50 degrees

Just Posted

School District #83 considers adding international student program

Profits would go towards construction of downtown Salmon Arm elementary school

Column: 35th Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet a success

Trail Tales/Marcia Beckner

Okanagan cookbook author signs with Random House

Jennifer Schell will release a hard-cover cookbook that focuses on winery families and traditions

Salmon Arm outdoor school expanding to Grade 7

Expansion will help ease pressure on over-capacity Shuswap Middle School.

Soccer takes students raised in Salmon Arm to Kenya

Community can learn more about and support the girls’ project at Indiegogo, Project Akonjo

VIDEO: Carcass pits making bear problem worse in southeastern B.C.

“Getting those carcasses off the landscape should improve human and bear safety.” - Clayton Lamb

B.C.’s Cassie Sharpe wins X Games gold in women’s ski superpipe

Sharpe is a now a three-time X Games medallist, having won bronze in Aspen in her successful 2018 season and gold in 2016 at Oslo

Australia’s heatwave reaches nearly 50 degrees

Power load sharing began with 30,000 households and businesses being switched off for up to two hours

Arrests made in national security investigation in Ontario

RCMP are expected to give an update today and say there’s no immediate threat to public safety

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site.

UBCO warns of man suspected of hassling women on campus

The university has released an image of the man

This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

BC Centre for Disease Control says analysis shows shot has 91 per cent efficacy against H1N1 in kids

Most Read