Okanagan cooler and drier than average in April

The month marks the seventh driest April on record for Vernon

April in the Okanagan was both cooler and drier than usual this year, according to Environment Canada.

“Everywhere [in the Okanagan] was about one degree below average,” said meteorologist Doug Lundquist. “But precipitation-wise we were at a quarter to a third at best.”

While he didn’t have exact precipitation numbers for Kelowna, Lundquist said they were likely similar to the stats in Penticton and Vernon which each saw 7 millimetres. Usually, the cities see 26 millimetres and 28 millimetres, respectively.

Lundquist said while Environment Canada doesn’t keep track of days with sun, the month also welcomed more sunshine than usual.

“We had the chance to get out and get some vitamin D,” he said. “We have to watch for that coming up with the sunnier weather we could get burnt, but vitamin D is important for our health.

While the drier month may have been good for the freshet and flood risks, Lundquist said it is a little concerning for the upcoming wildfire season.

“That said, it’s usually May or June when we get our big early summer monsoons,” he said.

