A couple looking over Skaha Lake near Penticton. (Photo courtesy of @Vic.Ansell/Instagram)

Okanagan could see thunderstorms roll through, Shuswap temperature dips

It will be sunny this morning in Penticton followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. According to the Environment Canada weather conditions, there is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. The high today is 14 C.

Both Kelowna and Vernon have a risk of a thunderstorm, but it will be mainly sunny today. The high today is 13 C and tonight it will be clear with a low of 1 C with patchy frost.

READ MORE: BC extends winter tire rules until April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

The Shuswap areas will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Residents in those areas are looking at a high of 14 C but that will change in the evening when the sky clears. Overnight residents can expect a low of -1 C and a the wind chill could bring that to -3 C.

If you are travelling on the Coquihalla today, DriveBC is keeping their warning up that the road is slushy with slippery sections.

