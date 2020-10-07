Highway 97A was closed for several hours on Oct. 6 due to a fatal collision south of the Hummingbird Resort. (Paige Gregson/Facebook)

Okanagan couple killed in highway collision near Sicamous

The two-vehicle crash led to the closure of Highway 97A for several hours on Oct. 6

RCMP say an Okanagan couple in their 70s were killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97A south of Sicamous.

The highway was closed for several hours on Tuesday, Oct. 6, after the couple’s vehicle collided head on with a semi truck on the two-lane highway which hugs the shore of Mara Lake near Swansea Point.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at approximately 9:45 a.m. They arrived to find the northbound semi had partially left the roadway during the crash.

According to RCMP Traffic Services media relations officer, Cpl. Mike Halskov, the police investigation indicated the south-bound passenger vehicle had crossed the centre line into the northbound lane and collided with the transport truck.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured in the crash.

The highway reopened to traffic by 5:30 p.m.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash. The Sicamous RCMP said on Oct. 6 that alcohol intoxication was ruled out as a cause.


RCMP

