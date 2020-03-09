Spallumcheen’s Graeme and Terryn Corbett of Om Naturale display the banner they received for being named Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Year at the provincial conference Saturday, March 7, in Harrison Hot Springs. (Facebook photo)

Okanagan couple top farmers’ market vendors

Spallumcheen’s Om Naturale named Vendor of the Year at B.C. Farmers’ Markets conference

At her first farmers’ market in Vernon 13 years ago, Terryn Corbett was wondering if she was going to sell anything.

Corbett had barely set up her stand to sell her homemade Om Naturale care products when an unknown lady came by and bought a tube of lip balm.

“I just about jumped out of my skin,” laughed Corbett, who continues to operate Om Naturale with her husband, Graeme, and make products like lip balm, toothpaste, soaps, deodorants and creams at their Spallumcheen farm where they reside with their two sons. The products are created from plants grown on the couple’s property.

“I wanted to shout out ‘did you know you’re the first person to buy something from me?’ I thought my friends and family would come and buy stuff.”

The Corbetts’ dedication to their products paid off Saturday in Harrison Hot Springs as Om Naturale was named Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Year at the BC Farmers’ Market annual conference.

The couple arrived 15 minutes before the start of the awards banquet as Corbett had worked a seed swap in Enderby that morning, then picked up Graeme in Kelowna, where he was operating the couples’ stand at the Kelowna Farmers’ Market, and headed for the Fraser Valley.

READ MORE: Vernon Farmers’ Market marks 40th anniversary

Om Naturale has been making their products available at farmers’ markets in Vernon, Enderby, Salmon Arm, and Kelowna.

“It’s massive,” said Corbett of the provincial honour. “We’ve been doing this for 13 years and for someone to nominate us, and for the committee to select us, it’s a big deal. People have noticed us and now we have recognition. It’s awesome.”

The Corbetts have been receiving congratulations from fellow vendors on social media for their win.

“Farmers’ markets are our little grocery store, one-stop shopping,” said Corbett. “Family and friends work the markets and we buy what we need at the markets. It’s a really great place for everything.”

Added Graeme Corbett: “We are big believers in supporting farmers’ markets, as this is a way we can directly support local growers, crafters, bakers, brewers and anyone else who makes a living underneath a 10×10 market tent. That’s what makes receiving this recognition from BC Farmers Markets so special. Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way, whether it’s liking a post, buying our product or simply sharing words of encouragement.”

Om Naturale will have its 10×10 tent set up at the Kal Tire Place parking lot when the Vernon Farmers’ Market re-opens later this spring.


Okanagan couple top farmers' market vendors

