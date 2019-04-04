Okanagan cyclist injured after crashing in construction zone

Penticton RCMP are reminding to pay close attention to construction zones after a cyclist was injured.
On Thursday afternoon a cyclist went through a construction zone and couldn’t make it over a ditch, which was marked and had flaggers and construction crews on scene. The cyclist crashed their bike and was taken to hospital for examination.
“This is a good reminder to keep your head up when cycling and be aware of construction zones,” said Const. James Grandy.
