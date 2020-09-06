Okanagan cyclist suffers injuries in alleged hit-and-run

Vehicle in Vernon allegedly failed to stop after collision; injuries non-life-threatening

A cyclist was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for examination after being struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run incident.

The collision happened on Okanagan Avenue at 36th Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6.

A man told Black Press at the scene that the cyclist had been westbound on Okanagan Avenue when he was clipped by a vehicle, which allegedly did not stop after the incident.

The cyclist originally declined ambulance assistance but changed his mind. He could be seen talking to police, fire and ambulance personnel before being loaded on a stretcher and transported to hospital.

The matter remains under investigation.

